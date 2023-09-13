Smart Code and Ethics & Compliance Culture Assessment Now Available within Market-Leading Catalyst Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LRN Corporation, the leader in ethics and compliance solutions that enable organizations to inspire principled performance, has today launched two new solutions – Smart Code and Ethics & Compliance Culture Assessment – that significantly enhance the ability of businesses around the globe to assess their culture and the usability of their code of conduct.

Smart Code is designed to bring an organization’s code of conduct to life, going far beyond traditional formats. Smart Code makes it easier for employees to engage with their organization’s code of conduct through a web-based microsite that is intuitive to use, centrally located and WCAG 2.1 accessible.

For employers, powerful new Smart Code analytics provide rich data and insights, such as information on user visits, page interaction, and search terms. Using this data, businesses can now spot and better interpret what employees are prioritizing, allowing teams to understand gaps in their code of conduct and identify risk hotspots. They can now easily benchmark their code against other companies as well as best practices and regulatory expectations, thanks to LRN’s market-leading dataset.

In addition, LRN’s new Ethics & Compliance Culture Assessment provides an ongoing 360-degree snapshot of a company’s ethical culture, an important tool in the context of the DOJ’s tightening of corporate compliance guidelines and increased focus on holding companies – and individuals – accountable for having poorly established E&C programs.

The new solution enables E&C leaders to regularly and intentionally assess the organization’s ethical culture through a flexible combination of comprehensive surveys and sorter pulse checks, measuring 10 key dimensions and using a market-tested series of questions. The data is visualized through on-demand reporting and analytics, providing E&C leaders with insight into their culture through summary and detailed results, employee demographic gap analysis and heat maps, industry benchmarks and detailed recommendations for how to respond to the results.

Both solutions are available now, and E&C leaders and managers can sign up online for a demo of Smart Code and E&C Culture Assessment.

LRN's mission and purpose is to inspire principled performance and help people around the world do the right thing. Since 1994, LRN has worked to propel organizations forward with the partnership, knowledge, and tools to build ethical culture. Learn more at https://lrn.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

