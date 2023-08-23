BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xceedance, a global provider of technology and digital solutions, claims services, and data and analytical insights to the insurance industry, recently appointed Praveen Pachaury as the company’s new senior vice president of technology and digital. In this role, he will lead the technology and digital practice worldwide, drive insurtech innovation, and accelerate digital return on investment for clients. Leveraging his strong domain expertise across the insurance lifecycle, customer segments, and product lines, he will provide advisory-led delivery.

Pachaury joins Xceedance with three decades of diversified experience through his work with Indian and multi-national corporations. Pachaury previously served at Coforge as the vertical delivery head and P&L leader for insurance, where he scaled up revenue multifold and established it as a core industry vertical. Before that, he was with Computer Sciences Corp (CSC), now known as DXC Technology, as the director of global sourcing and a general manager in the P&C insurance vertical.

“Our mission is to provide industry-leading, digital-first solutions to insurance organizations by bolstering cognitive technology and data capabilities, facilitating co-innovation with clients, and ensuring delivery excellence,” said Arun Balakrishnan, chairman and chief executive officer at Xceedance. “We believe that Praveen is the best person to help us deliver on these objectives and further strengthen our competitive position in the market. Praveen is a proven, well-established leader in this field, and we are excited for him to bring his wealth of experience and knowledge to our company.”

“I am delighted to lead the high-caliber technology and digital team at Xceedance. We will deliver impactful, insurance-focused core technology and intelligent solutions for our valued clients and the industry,” Pachaury said. “I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and forging strong partnerships with our clients as they navigate their digital transformation journey.”

