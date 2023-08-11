VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI; FSE: 7IB; OTCQB: QNICF) (“QNI” or the “Company”) has granted an aggregate of 4,000,000 incentive stock options in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") to eligible officers, directors, employees and consultants of Québec Nickel Corp. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of two years. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreement and the requirements of the CSE.

ABOUT QUEBEC NICKEL CORP.

Québec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing critical metals (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE) projects in Québec, Canada. The Company has a 100% interest in the Ducros Property, consisting of 282 contiguous mining claims covering 15,293 hectares within the eastern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec, Canada. Additional information about Québec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

