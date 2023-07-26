The new feature will allow brands to send relevant tracking updates to customers, delivering a more transparent return experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop, the leading return management platform, announced today the launch of Track by Loop, a new feature for returns and exchange tracking. The new feature will allow Loop merchants to send customers timely, relevant tracking updates for all returns and exchanges within one platform.

Track by Loop will enable brands to deliver a better post-purchase experience for its shoppers. Through transparent tracking updates, brands can build trust and strengthen customer relationships while also reducing return-related customer service inquiries. Our surveys show that two-thirds (69%) of shoppers expect retailers to have an easy-to-follow returns policy, and this visibility is crucial not only while the item is being returned, but as the return makes its way back to the business and authenticates a customer's refund.

“Being able to provide return and exchange tracking information has been a game-changer,” said Katy Eriks, Director of Customer Experience at SuitShop. “It’s helped reduce return-related tickets in our help desk and make for happier customers. And being able to manage Track by Loop in the same place as product returns has made it easy to streamline how and where our teams work.”

Through seamless integrations with Klaviyo and Gorgias, Track by Loop is able to meet brands where they are and bring its functionality to existing workflows. Think: getting proactive notifications on terminal shipping errors directly in the Gorgias Help Desk and maintaining Loop tracking emails in the Klaviyo platform to keep all email communications in the same place.

“Loop is the one-stop-shop for all post-purchase needs,” said Tasha Reasor, SVP of Marketing at Loop. “Track by Loop is the latest innovation designed to help brands take ownership of the post-purchase experience at every touchpoint, driving business outcomes and achieving better customer interactions.”

Track by Loop is included in Loop’s Advanced package. To learn more, visit www.loopreturns.com/tracking/.

