Recognition is the latest accomplishment in historically high customer satisfaction across Application and Data Integration.

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner in its 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Integration Platform as a Service Report. SnapLogic received one of the top scores in the survey with a rating of 4.6 out of 5. The report adds to SnapLogic’s recognition in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Data Integration Tools where the company scored 4.6 stars and 94% of customers recommend SnapLogic.

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

“Forward-looking companies in nearly every industry are recognizing the value of SnapLogic’s integration platform whether they are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services,” said Dayle Hall, CMO of SnapLogic. “Our commitment to our customers is the core of our values. In this growing world of generative integration, we are dedicated to listening to and anticipating the needs of our customers as they navigate the ever-increasing volume of complexity of their data. This recognition validates our efforts and commitment to continuous innovation as we work alongside our customers to deliver game-changing solutions that deliver true business value.”

SnapLogic’s 4.6 out of 5 star rating, based on feedback from customers, demonstrates the escalating demand for iPaaS products as businesses seek to deploy integrations across a wide range of applications, services, and data sources. Customer feedback for SnapLogic includes:

"We evaluated the entire industry of iPaaS products, and after a deep analysis SnapLogic was the clear choice for our business’ use case." - Software Engineering Manager

"SnapLogic is a powerful platform and easy-to-use solution for a wide range of the integration use cases. Saves development time and speeds up building integrations." - Data Engineer

"SnapLogic met and exceeded our expectations on integrating our business applications either on-premises or in the cloud. It is an easy-to-use tool, deployment and configuration was super easy. It is a cost effective solution with no hidden fee." - IT Director, Business Applications

The report is the most recent validation of SnapLogic’s growing customer base that has been publicly sharing their success and value they get from its AI-powered integration platform. For example, ethical supply chain software vendor Sedex has used SnapLogic to ensure a smooth transition when moving to a new IT system to meet the needs of its growing business. UK fashion retailer Hush used the integration platform to seamlessly extract complex data from its business systems to load into a data warehouse. In addition, Hampshire Trust Bank, The WD-40 Company, Aramark Uniform Services, Abano Healthcare NZ, and Infosys were recognized in SnapLogic’s Enterprise Automation Awards, a program recognizing customers who are using the platform to transform businesses and make an industry impact.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in generative integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier.

Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

Join the generative integration movement at snaplogic.com.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

