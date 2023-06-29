Bringing together innovative technology and expertise to achieve meaningful ESG initiatives

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sustain.Life, the SaaS platform helping companies across industries measure, manage, and report their environmental impact, today announced its first strategic partnership in Australia with Planet6, a cloud-first technology service provider focused on sustainability. This partnership brings together Sustain.Life's innovative platform and Planet6's expertise in enabling companies to take meaningful action towards achieving their ESG ambitions, including net-zero emissions. Planet6 is driving change in the way we use technology, consume energy, and deliver services.

"Expanding our reach and offering our sustainability solutions on a global scale has always been a key goal for us at Sustain.Life," said Annalee Bloomfield, Chief Executive Officer at Sustain.Life. "We are excited to launch in Australia with Planet6, an innovative and forward-thinking partner in the sustainability space. Together, we will empower businesses to make a positive impact on the environment by using actionable insights obtained through our platform."

"We are proud to be Sustain.Life's first partner in Australia," said Stephen Birrell, Managing Director of Planet6. "By leveraging Sustain.Life's powerful sustainability platform, we can now offer our clients a more comprehensive suite of tools and resources to help them achieve their sustainability goals. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to help businesses reduce their environmental impact and move towards net-zero emissions."

The strategic partnership between Sustain.Life and Planet6 is an essential step forward in equipping organizations with the right tools and resources in the fight against climate change. Planet6 will now be able to offer a wider range of services and solutions to enable successful and environmentally responsible businesses.

About Sustain.Life

Sustain.Life is the SaaS platform—and Certified B Corporation™—that helps future-proof companies by decarbonizing and taking climate action. Launched in 2021, Sustain.Life provides ESG and carbon accounting tools that empower organizations to embrace sustainability, manage and mitigate carbon emissions, reduce costs, and stand out to customers, investors, and other stakeholders.

About Planet6

Planet6 was created to make an impact and drive change in the way we use technology, consume energy and deliver services. To achieve this, we are focused on providing our customers innovative, secure and sustainable solutions so they can build successful and environmentally responsible businesses for the continued survival of our planet. Along with our ESG Consulting services, planet6 delivers technology solutions to enable real reductions in emissions, including through cloud-based applications and infrastructure, modern workplaces and networks, and renewable energy.

