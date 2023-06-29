SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cfd--IC Markets is thrilled to celebrate the current success of Series 3 of their renowned podcast, IC Your Trade (ICYT), in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studio. Building on the success of its preceding series, Series 3 continues to captivate listeners with its insightful look into current macroeconomic trends and themes shaping the markets today.

Hosted by industry experts, each episode of IC Your Trade delves deep into current events, offering profound insights and in-depth analyses on compelling topics such as AI dominance, The MetaVerse, and Fantasy Valuations. The inaugural episode features Shaokai Fan, Head of Central Banks at the World Gold Council, as he probes into the captivating realm of gold and gold derivatives. The series is currently at the halfway point and has garnered consistent support and remarkable success thus far.

ICYT has already received recognition, with an industry award for 'Branded Business Show and Advertising' from Signal Awards and is among the top 25 most shared podcasts on Spotify, which has fuelled the company's determination to deliver even more exciting content.

CEO and founder Andrew Budzinski stated: “ICYT has been incredibly successful in previous years, and the company is thrilled to launch the next season with some of the industry's top experts.”

"Our commitment to delivering exceptional content to our listeners has always been our top priority, and season 3 is no exception," Budzinski said. "We recognize the importance of constantly reinventing ourselves to meet the changing demands of our audience. Our brand proposition is anchored in this commitment to innovation, and we're always looking for new ways to connect to the traders of tomorrow."

New episodes are released every fortnight as Vodcast and Podcast form on IC Market’s YouTube Channel as well as prominent streaming platforms like Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify and Google Podcast. Join thought-provoking discussions on global markets and trends today, starting with the first six episodes that are already available.

Be sure to check out another highly anticipated released on the 8th of June 2023. Tune in with Dale Henderson, CEO of Pilbara Minerals as he shares valuable insight on Lithium and its increasing global demand.

