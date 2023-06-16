WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSC, a leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, announced today the acquisition of Eddystone Financial Services, a provider of corporate loan agency services. The acquisition will continue to expand the company’s corporate trust and agency solutions to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Eddystone Financial Services provides facility agent, security trustee, escrow, and related financial services from Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. The company has a strong team of experienced loan agency professionals and a reputation for exceptional customer service.

The acquisition follows an exclusive partnership between Delaware Trust Company, a wholly owned CSC subsidiary, and Eddystone Financial Services to expand corporate trust and agency solutions in the Australian and New Zealand markets. The transaction will enable CSC to further increase its range of loan agency service offerings and significantly expand its footprint in Australasia.

John Hebert, president of CSC Global Capital Markets, and president and CEO of Delaware Trust, said, "This is an exciting time for CSC as we continue to grow and strengthen our position in the global loan agency industry, and we welcome Eddystone Financial Services and its team into the fold.

The Australian loan agency market has experienced significant growth in recent years. This acquisition aligns with our strategic goals and will enable us to better serve our clients with expanded capabilities and expertise in the market, strengthening our independent, client-first approach. We’re committed to providing our stakeholders with the highest level of service and look forward to the opportunities this new chapter will bring.”

Barnaby Webb, managing director and founder of Eddystone Financial Services, said, “We’re pleased to formalize the acquisition, having worked closely with CSC and Delaware Trust for some time now. Eddystone has managed to find a company whose values align with our own and we look forward to growing together with a now truly global offering.”

CSC and the Delaware Trust team have dedicated resources supporting private and public firms across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and Eddystone is a natural extension of those services. CSC supports alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, capital markets participants in both public and private markets, and corporations and institutions requiring fiduciary and governance support across more than 140 jurisdictions globally.

About CSC

CSC is the trusted partner of choice for more than 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 90% of the 100 Best Global Brands®, and more than 70% of the PEI 300. We’re the world’s leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, transactions involving capital markets participants in both public and private markets, domain name system management and digital brand and fraud protection, and corporate tax software solutions. Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, CSC prides itself on being privately held and professionally managed for more than 120 years. CSC has office locations and capabilities in more than 140 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. We’re a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. We are the business behind business®. Learn more at cscglobal.com.

