SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nitro Software, a global leader in SaaS PDF, eSign and business document solutions, announced today the appointment of Cormac Whelan as its new Chief Executive Officer. Whelan succeeds Sam Chandler, the company’s long-tenured, successful CEO following Nitro’s recent acquisition by private equity firm, Potentia Capital.

Whelan is an international entrepreneur and software industry veteran who brings more than 30 years of experience driving growth for start-ups, public and private equity-backed companies across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. After an extensive global search, Whelan’s proven track record of building world-leading products and pioneering strategic technology innovation was aligned to Nitro’s vision for global growth.

“Nitro has been a leader in the PDF and eSign category for years. I am joining at an exciting time and look forward to helping the company and its talented team navigate the next growth phase,” said Cormac Whelan, CEO at Nitro. “We plan to accelerate our trajectory for product innovation, customer value and global market position.”

Prior to joining Nitro, Whelan served as Chairman of Qstream, an enterprise microlearning app, and Chairman and Investor of Boxever, a customer data platform that was acquired by Sitecore, a global leader in digital experience management software. He has previously held C-level roles with companies like Voysis, an AI start-up that was acquired by Apple, as well as Mercator, Datalex Plc and Epicor Software Inc.

“It is our pleasure to welcome Cormac Whelan to the Nitro team,” said Tim Reed, Co-Managing Director at Potentia Capital. “Cormac has successfully built and aligned team cultures, delivered high-tech innovation, and scaled high-growth companies. His leadership and expertise give Nitro an edge when it comes to further strengthening our global market position and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

About Nitro Software

Nitro is a global SaaS leader in PDF software, document management and electronic signatures. Nitro’s Productivity Platform includes powerful PDF tools, digital workflows, highly secure eSigning and identity verification capabilities. Its analytics product measures ROI and quantifies sustainability efforts, all supported by a best-in-class customer success and change management support team. With more than 3 million licensed users and 13,000+ business customers across 157 countries, Nitro serves 67% of the Fortune 500. For more information, visit: www.gonitro.com.

