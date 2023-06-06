VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI; FSE: 7lB; OTCQB: QNICF) (“QNI” or the "Company") announces that due to an emergency order from the Québec Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests) prohibiting access to lands in the province impacted by forest fires, all field-based exploration activities have been temporarily suspended at the Ducros Project. In addition, all Ducros project personnel have safely relocated from the project’s base of operations in Lebel-sur-Quévillon to Val-d’Or upon receiving an evacuation notice on June 2.

The news release from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests) announcing the field work prohibition is linked below:

https://bit.ly/3qnFkYF

“The safety of our workers, contractors and service providers is our top priority”, said Richard Dufresne, QNI’s interim CEO and Director, who continues “…we will resume our field-based exploration work at Ducros when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, we have several technical studies and work programs already underway that don’t require field work to complete, so we are really looking forward to updating our investors with more news in the coming weeks.”

ABOUT QUEBEC NICKEL CORP.

Québec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing critical metals (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE) projects in Québec, Canada. The Company has a 100% interest in the Ducros Property, consisting of 282 contiguous mining claims covering 15,293 hectares within the eastern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec, Canada. Additional information about Québec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

