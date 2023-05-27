Registration for the Patient Safety Movement Foundation’s Anniversary Summit Is Closed

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#patientsafety--Registration for the 10th Annual Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit is now closed. This in-person Summit marks the nonprofit’s 10th anniversary and will be held in Newport Beach, California, from June 1 to 2.

“We are very encouraged at the response we received for our first in-person Summit since Covid-19,” said Dr. Michael Ramsay, CEO, Patient Safety Movement Foundation. “Many organizations felt a significant setback caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but I believe this Summit will be the perfect way to get back on course. We have an incredible program designed for our 10th anniversary, with renowned speakers from around the world, including President Bill Clinton, Dr. Don Berwick, Dr. Neelam Dhingra, Sir Liam Donaldson, Dr. Peter Pronovost, Dr. Jannicke Mellin-Olsen, Dr. Michael Durkin, and Dr. Anthony Staines. We will also hear directly from patients and families affected by preventable medical errors.”

For more information about the 10th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit and future events, please visit https://psmf.org/events.

ABOUT THE PATIENT SAFETY MOVEMENT FOUNDATION

In 2012, Joe Kiani founded the nonprofit Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) to eliminate preventable medical errors in hospitals. His team worked with patient safety experts from around the world to create Actionable Evidence-Based Practices (AEBP) that address the top challenges. The AEBP are available without charge to hospitals online. Hospitals are encouraged to make a formal commitment to ZERO preventable deaths, and healthcare technology companies are asked to sign the Open Data Pledge to share their data so that predictive algorithms that can identify errors before they become fatal can be developed. The Foundation's annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit brings together all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government employers, and private payers. The PSMF was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare. For more information, please visit psmf.org.

