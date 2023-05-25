Leading Additive Manufacturing Technology to Produce On-Demand Parts for NAVSEA Maritime Project that Meet Strict SUBSAFE Compliance Standards

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPEE3D, a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced that the US Navy has chosen its metal cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology to develop materials as a part of a Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) project related to Expeditionary Maintenance and Sustainment that achieve Submarine Safety Program (SUBSAFE) quality standards. SPEE3D was subcontracted through the Applied Research Laboratory of the Pennsylvania State University (ARL/PSU), a leading NAVSEA partner in cold spray technology development and transition.

The partnership marks the first time a cold spray additive manufacturing technology will be investigated as a manufacturing method for SUBSAFE-compliant applications. Working together, the US Navy, ARL/PSU, and SPEE3D will develop an entirely new method to rapidly manufacture existing parts for use in critical submarine systems.

SUBSAFE is a U.S. Navy quality assurance program designed to ensure the safety of its submarine fleet. All work done and materials used on those systems are tightly controlled to ensure the material used in their assembly and the methods of assembly, maintenance, and testing are correct. The US Navy and ARL/PSU are investigating SPEE3D’s CSAM technology to determine if it meets the rigorous engineering, quality, and safety requirements with the benefit of rapid part production.

With SPEE3D’s capabilities, submarine parts could be manufactured in hours instead of months with a proven technology that has been tested extensively by the US, UK, and Australian militaries. In addition, SPEE3D is platform-agnostic and can manufacture a variety of metals, including aluminum 6061, aluminum bronze, and copper.

“We are honored to be chosen and trusted by the U.S. Navy to participate in this groundbreaking project,” said Steven Camilleri, Co-Founder and CTO at SPEE3D. “We have worked successfully with the U.S. Navy in the past and understand the unique challenges they face with the need for manufacturing capabilities that are fast, reliable, and easily deployable.

About SPEE3D

SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology. As a result, SPEE3D technology enables significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of materials, including copper, aluminum, and bronze. More information on SPEE3D’s technology, including videos and case studies, is available at: https://spee3d.com/

