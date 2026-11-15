Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $600 Million as Ohio Player Wins $100,000 and New York Ticket Hits $2 Million

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $600 million after no one matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing. Two lucky players still came away with big prizes, one in Ohio and one in New York.

A ticket sold in North Canton, Ohio, matched four of the five white balls plus the Mega Ball to win $100,000, according to Ohio Lottery records. The ticket was bought at the Market and Easton Bell Store.

Lottery officials have not released the winner's name. Ohio Lottery winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Friday's winning numbers

The winning numbers for the Friday, Nov. 13, drawing were 10, 22, 33, 49 and 57, with Mega Ball 18.

The jackpot for Friday's drawing was an estimated $555 million. With no grand-prize winner, it rolls over to an estimated $600 million for the next drawing, Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11 p.m. ET. The cash option is about $246.9 million.

$2 million winner in New York

The night's biggest prize went to a player in New York, whose ticket matched all five white balls but missed the Mega Ball. That is normally a $1 million prize, but the ticket's built-in multiplier doubled it to $2 million.

Lottery officials have not said where in New York the ticket was sold. New York also had 47 other winning tickets in the fourth- and fifth-place prize tiers.

The Ohio ticket was the second-largest prize of the night. Under Mega Millions rules, matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball pays a base prize of $10,000. Every ticket now includes an automatic multiplier, and in this case it raised the prize to $100,000.

In all, 340,535 tickets won prizes across the game's nine prize tiers on Friday.

Jackpot rolling since July

The jackpot has been growing since July 28, when a player in Florida won an $803 million prize, according to CBS News. Since then, every drawing has passed without a jackpot winner.

A $600 million jackpot would be among the larger prizes in Mega Millions history. The record remains the $1.537 billion jackpot won in South Carolina in October 2018. Last November, a ticket buyer in Georgia won a $983 million jackpot, the largest since the game's ticket price rose from $2 to $5.

How Mega Millions works

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 24. There are nine ways to win, from $10 up to the jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336. The overall odds of winning any prize are about 1 in 23.

Mega Millions overhauled its game in April 2025. Tickets now cost $5 and include a built-in multiplier of 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x or 10x, which boosts every non-jackpot prize. Organizers said the changes were designed to create bigger jackpots and more large secondary prizes.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What winners should do

Lottery officials urge players to check their tickets carefully, including smaller prizes that are easy to overlook. Winners should sign the back of their ticket, keep it in a safe place and contact their state lottery about how to claim.

Prize claims and taxes vary by state. Large prizes typically must be claimed at a state lottery office. Federal taxes are withheld from prizes over $5,000, and state taxes may also apply.

Financial experts generally advise big winners to consult a financial adviser and tax professional before claiming, and to consider whether to take an annuity paid over 30 years or a smaller lump-sum cash payment.

Next drawing Tuesday

Ticket sales typically climb sharply as jackpots grow, and lottery officials say the $600 million estimate could rise further depending on sales before Tuesday's drawing.

For the Northeast Ohio player in North Canton, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day.