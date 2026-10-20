Lay's Holiday Chips Are Here: Turkey, Scalloped Potatoes and Chocolate Flavors Hit Shelves for Holi-LAY'S

Lay's is turning Thanksgiving dinner into potato chips.

The PepsiCo-owned snack brand announced a lineup of five limited-edition flavors for the holiday season on Monday, ranging from roasted turkey and cheesy scalloped potatoes to chocolate-covered chips. The collection, dubbed "Holi-LAY'S," will roll out in stores across the United States from late October through early December.

"The holidays are all about gathering around the table with friends and family, and food plays an important role in those celebrations," PepsiCo Foods Senior Vice President of Marketing Denise Truelove said in a statement.

The five flavors

The Holi-LAY'S lineup includes three savory flavors inspired by traditional holiday meals and two dessert-style options.

Cheddar Scalloped-Style Potatoes: Inspired by the creamy, cheesy side dish found on many holiday tables.

Inspired by the creamy, cheesy side dish found on many holiday tables. Roasted Holiday Turkey: Combines roasted turkey flavor with a rich gravy taste, with some reviewers noting a hint of stuffing.

Combines roasted turkey flavor with a rich gravy taste, with some reviewers noting a hint of stuffing. Maple Bacon: Blends sweet maple and smoky bacon flavors. Lay's describes the chips as delivering "the perfect balance of sweet maple flavor and smoky bacon taste in every crunchy bite."

Blends sweet maple and smoky bacon flavors. Lay's describes the chips as delivering "the perfect balance of sweet maple flavor and smoky bacon taste in every crunchy bite." Wavy Milk Chocolate: Lay's Wavy potato chips dipped in a milk chocolate coating.

Lay's Wavy potato chips dipped in a milk chocolate coating. Wavy Dubai-Style Dark Chocolate: Wavy chips coated in dark chocolate with pistachio, inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate trend.

When to find them

The flavors will arrive on a staggered schedule.

Cheddar Scalloped-Style Potatoes and Roasted Holiday Turkey are set to hit stores nationwide on Sunday, Oct. 25, just weeks ahead of Thanksgiving.

Maple Bacon will follow on Sunday, Nov. 8. The flavor has been popular in Canada and will make its U.S. debut as part of the holiday lineup.

The two chocolate-covered varieties will begin arriving at select retailers starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, in time for Christmas and holiday gatherings. Lay's said the chocolate chips will expand to more stores in 2027.

All of the flavors are limited-time offerings, meaning they may disappear from shelves once supplies run out.

Sweet and salty

The chocolate-covered chips tap into a long-running trend of combining sweet and salty flavors. Chocolate-covered pretzels and potato chips have been popular for years, and the Dubai-style chocolate option capitalizes on the global craze for pistachio-filled chocolate bars that went viral on social media.

The Dubai chocolate trend, which originated with a chocolate bar filled with pistachio cream and crispy pastry, has inspired a wide range of products from candy makers, bakeries and snack brands.

Beyond snacking

Lay's is also encouraging fans to use the new chips in holiday recipes. Suggestions include crushing Maple Bacon chips as a topping for baked macaroni and cheese, sprinkling Cheddar Scalloped-Style Potatoes chips over cheesy casseroles, and swapping the crispy fried onions in green bean casserole for Roasted Holiday Turkey chips.

The chips could also serve as a snack while families watch football over the Thanksgiving weekend or as a conversation starter at holiday parties.

Early reviews

Early taste tests suggest the savory flavors deliver on their promise. A Food Network reviewer who sampled the Cheddar Scalloped-Style Potatoes and Roasted Holiday Turkey chips said both captured the flavors of the traditional dishes that inspired them.

Some shoppers on social media have expressed excitement about the lineup, while others are skeptical about the idea of turkey- and gravy-flavored chips. Holiday-themed snacks often generate buzz online, with fans eager to try unusual combinations at least once.

Sweepstakes

Alongside the new flavors, Lay's is running a "Happy Holi-LAY'S" sweepstakes offering holiday-themed prizes. Details are available through the brand's official channels.

A seasonal strategy

Limited-edition flavors have become a popular strategy for snack brands looking to generate excitement and drive sales, particularly during the holiday season, when shoppers stock up for parties and gatherings.

Lay's has a long history of experimental flavors. Its "Do Us a Flavor" campaign invited fans to submit their own ideas, producing combinations ranging from chicken and waffles to cappuccino. The brand has also released regional and seasonal varieties in markets around the world.

PepsiCo has been working to boost demand for its snacks as consumers have grown more price-conscious and shifted their spending habits. Novel flavors and limited-time releases can help bring shoppers back to the snack aisle.

Health-conscious options

Earlier this year, Lay's expanded its lineup of baked chips, introducing Loaded Baked Potato and Roasted Garlic and Herbs flavors made with olive oil. PepsiCo has also committed to removing artificial colors and flavors from its Lay's products.

Bottom line

From turkey and gravy to Dubai-style chocolate, Lay's Holi-LAY'S lineup offers an unconventional take on holiday flavors. Shoppers hoping to try them should look for the first two flavors starting Oct. 25, with more arriving through early December.