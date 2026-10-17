GitLab Down? Service Resolves Limited CI/CD and Interface Issues Affecting Some Users

SAN FRANCISCO — GitLab said Friday that problems causing continuous integration and continuous delivery failures and slower interface performance for a limited number of customers on GitLab.com had been resolved.

The company posted an update on its official status account, stating that the issue had been fixed and thanking users for their patience. The problems began earlier in the day and affected some users' ability to run pipelines and access parts of the platform smoothly.

User reports on third-party outage trackers noted increased complaints starting around midday Eastern time, with some developers reporting delays in job execution and interface lag. GitLab's status page later confirmed the issues were limited in scope and had been addressed.

The disruption followed several days of intermittent CI/CD performance problems on the platform. Earlier in the week, GitLab had reported elevated errors and delays affecting hosted runners and pipeline processing for some users. Those issues were also marked resolved after mitigation steps.

GitLab.com serves as a widely used platform for source code management, collaboration and automated software delivery. Interruptions to CI/CD functions can delay software builds and deployments for teams that rely on the service.

The company did not immediately provide further technical details on the root cause. Its status page listed all major systems as operational after the update. Self-managed GitLab instances were not reported to be affected by the GitLab.com-specific issues.

GitLab has faced multiple brief service degradations in recent weeks related to background processing and web performance. The company maintains a public status page for real-time updates on GitLab.com availability.