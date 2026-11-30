Elon Musk remains the world's richest person by a wide margin, with a fortune more than double that of the next-wealthiest individual, according to the latest billionaire rankings.

As of Nov. 25, 2026, the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list put Musk's net worth at $816.9 billion, and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index put it at $813 billion. Jeff Bezos is second with $371.7 billion, less than half of Musk's fortune.

The figures below come from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of Nov. 12, 2026, the most recent full top-10 snapshot available. Rankings shift daily with stock prices.

1. Elon Musk — $891 billion

The Tesla and SpaceX chief has seen his fortune soar. His wealth is up about $441 billion over the past year, more than twice the No. 2 fortune. He also owns X and co-founded Neuralink and The Boring Company. SpaceX shares now trade publicly, adding to his paper wealth.

2. Jeff Bezos — $376 billion

The Amazon founder is up about $111 billion in a year, with most of his money in his Amazon stake. He also owns Blue Origin and The Washington Post.

3. Larry Page — $259 billion

The Google co-founder's fortune is almost entirely Alphabet shares.

4. Sergey Brin — $241 billion

Page's fellow Google co-founder moves with Alphabet's stock, so the two rank side by side.

5. Mark Zuckerberg — $222 billion

Nearly all of the Meta chief's wealth is Meta stock. Meta also owns Instagram and WhatsApp.

6. Michael Dell — $214 billion

The Dell Technologies founder is up about $59.6 billion in a year, one of the largest gains in the top ten after Musk and Bezos. He has also pledged gifts to the new Trump Accounts savings program for children.

7. Steve Ballmer — $184 billion

The former Microsoft CEO built his wealth from Microsoft shares he kept after running the company from 2000 to 2014. He owns the LA Clippers.

8. Larry Ellison — $171 billion

The Oracle co-founder has had a rough year. He is down about $115 billion, roughly 40%, over 12 months, the biggest drop in the top ten.

9. Warren Buffett — $168 billion

The Berkshire Hathaway investor built his fortune through investing rather than founding a company. He stepped down as CEO at the end of 2025 and has pledged to give away most of his money.

10. Jim Walton — $154 billion

The youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton also chairs Arvest Bank Group. His brother Rob is No. 11 at $151 billion.

Who's Missing

Some familiar names are no longer in the top tier. Bill Gates dropped out of Bloomberg's top ten in July 2025. Nvidia's Jensen Huang and LVMH's Bernard Arnault sit just outside the top ten in this ranking.

A Volatile Year

Musk's fortune has swung sharply with markets. Earlier this fall, Bloomberg's index showed him at $977 billion, approaching the trillion-dollar mark. His wealth has since pulled back as stock prices moved.

Estimates, Not Cash

Experts caution that these figures are estimates. Forbes uses different methods and dates, so its rankings can differ by billions. Much of this wealth is held in shares that can't simply be cashed out. Bloomberg's index updates after the New York trading close each business day, with stakes in public companies valued at their latest closing price.

The concentration of wealth at the very top remains striking. Musk alone is worth more than the next two people on the list combined.