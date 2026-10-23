Carpenter Technology Stock Tumbles 21% as Revenue Miss Overshadows Record Margins and Strong Aerospace Demand

Shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. tumbled more than 21% on Thursday after the specialty alloys maker reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street expectations, overshadowing record profit margins and an upbeat outlook for aerospace demand.

Carpenter shares fell $77.65, or 21.09%, to $290.51 in midday trading, cutting the company's market value to about $14.5 billion. Trading volume was nearly double the three-month average.

Revenue falls short

Carpenter reported net sales of $798.2 million for its fiscal first quarter, which ended Sept. 30. That was up 9% from $733.7 million a year earlier but below the analyst consensus of about $830.9 million.

The company said the shortfall reflected planned maintenance and fewer operating days during the quarter.

Sales to aerospace and defense customers rose 10% from a year earlier to $425.4 million but fell 5% from the previous quarter.

Profits beat

Despite the revenue miss, Carpenter's profits topped expectations. Net income rose to $162.5 million, or $3.25 per diluted share, from $122.5 million, or $2.43 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $3.04 per share.

Operating income rose 28% from a year earlier to $196.4 million, although it fell 5% from the previous quarter.

The company's main Specialty Alloys Operations segment posted an adjusted operating margin of 37.7%, up from 32% a year earlier, as operating income rose to $216.3 million.

"Carpenter Technology delivered another strong quarter," said Chief Executive Tony Thene. He credited "productivity improvement, disciplined mix management, and continued realization of pricing actions."

Outlook maintained

Carpenter maintained its full fiscal-year forecast for operating income of $850 million to $880 million, up 21% to 25% from fiscal 2026. It forecast second-quarter operating income of $192 million to $197 million.

The company also reiterated its target of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in operating income by fiscal 2029.

Thene struck an optimistic tone on demand.

"Notably, in the current quarter we saw a step up in demand, especially in the commercial aerospace supply chain," he said.

Bookings in the aerospace structural and distribution market rose 23% from the previous quarter and 49% from a year earlier, a sign that orders are picking up as aircraft makers increase production.

"My outlook on demand is stronger than it was a quarter ago," Thene said on a call with analysts.

Why the stock fell

Investors focused on the revenue miss and the sequential decline in sales and operating income, which raised questions about the company's near-term execution after a strong run.

The company's guidance for second-quarter operating income was also roughly in line with the first quarter, suggesting limited near-term growth even as demand improves.

Analysts also noted a deterioration in the company's safety record, with its total case incident rate rising to 1.7 from 1.4.

Carpenter's stock had risen about 23% over the past year, driven by strong demand from the aerospace industry for its high-performance alloys used in jet engines and aircraft structures. That rally had pushed the shares to about 35 times trailing earnings, leaving them vulnerable to any disappointment.

The decline also came amid a broader sell-off on Wall Street on Thursday, led by technology stocks.

The aerospace backdrop

Carpenter is a key supplier to the aerospace industry, which has been working to increase production of commercial aircraft after years of supply chain disruptions. Its specialty alloys are used in jet engines, landing gear and other critical components.

Rising aircraft production rates at Boeing and Airbus are expected to drive demand for Carpenter's products in the coming years, and the company has also benefited from strong defense spending.

What's next

Investors will watch whether Carpenter can convert rising aerospace orders into higher sales in the coming quarters and deliver on its full-year profit forecast.

The company's long-term targets remain ambitious. Thene told analysts that fiscal 2029 is "not the peak," signaling confidence in continued growth beyond the company's current forecasts.