A senior manager at Bloomberg LP is facing serious allegations after a lawsuit claimed the company's internal chat system was used to send explicit and unwanted messages to an employee.

The case, filed in New York Supreme Court on April 13, accuses the company of failing to act on repeated complaints.

The lawsuit was brought by Charles Kyle O'Rourke, an account manager who has worked at Bloomberg since 2019.

He claims senior manager Peter Elliot sent him inappropriate sexual messages during work conversations, creating what the complaint describes as a hostile work environment.

According to the filing, the messages were sent in February 2025 while O'Rourke was discussing travel plans.

The complaint alleges Elliot made crude comments involving sex acts and personal behavior that were not welcome.

One message reportedly included explicit language about travel and sexual activity, which O'Rourke says crossed professional boundaries.

"Over the course of his nearly six-year tenure, Mr. O'Rourke has been subjected to repeated acts of sexual harassment," the complaint states, adding that the situation worsened due to what it describes as a lack of support from management, NY Post reported.

O'Rourke says he reported the messages to senior leaders, but no action was taken. The lawsuit claims the harassment continued despite his complaints, placing responsibility on the company for not stepping in.

Bloomberg Says "Claim Has No Merit" As Executive Accused Of Sending Sexual Texts To Male Employeehttps://t.co/k2UeVhmQe0 pic.twitter.com/clDU1MEdvR — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) April 16, 2026

Bloomberg Lawsuit Alleges Retaliation

The filing also includes claims of retaliation. O'Rourke alleges that after he raised concerns and asked for workplace accommodations related to ADHD and anxiety, his direct manager, David LaPaglia, began treating him unfairly.

The complaint says LaPaglia micromanaged his work, reduced his client responsibilities, and told clients he was no longer with the company.

According to NationalToday , as a result of the situation, O'Rourke took a medical leave of absence on August 19, which the lawsuit describes as a response to pressure that pushed him toward leaving his job.

The case brings several legal claims against Bloomberg under New York State and City laws.

These include allegations of a hostile work environment, sex discrimination, disability discrimination, and retaliation.

The lawsuit also argues that Bloomberg is responsible for the actions of its managers because of their leadership roles.

O'Rourke is seeking damages and is asking the court to require changes to Bloomberg's internal policies, including stronger harassment reporting systems and better employee protections.

In response, a spokesperson for Bloomberg said the company has reviewed the claims and believes they have no merit.

Originally published on vcpost.com