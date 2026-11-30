Black Friday and Cyber Monday are bringing deep discounts on MacBooks and Windows laptops. Many of those deals, however, are only bringing prices back to last year's levels after a global memory chip shortage pushed costs higher.

Black Friday laptop deals for 2026 are live at Amazon, Best Buy and Dell, with Windows laptops, MacBooks, gaming laptops and Chromebooks all discounted.

MacBook Deals

Apple's most popular laptop leads the way. The 13-inch MacBook Air (M5) with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage is $999 at Amazon, down from $1,299, while the 15-inch model is $1,199, down from $1,499. Shopping site TechResearchOnline called the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air at $999 the best all-round deal for most buyers.

Apple's budget model is also discounted. The MacBook Neo is $599 at Amazon, down from $699. The MacBook Neo is finally seeing its first proper price cut for non-students, with discounts as large as $100.

Higher-end configurations are seeing bigger cuts. MacBook Air deals topped out at $250 off last year, but this year some configurations are up to $399 off.

Windows Laptop Deals

Windows buyers have plenty of options. Deals include:

Dell XPS 13 (Core 5 320, 8GB/256GB): $549.99, down from $749.99, at Dell Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x (Snapdragon X, 16GB/256GB): $500, down from $850, at Best Buy Acer Aspire 14 AI (Core Ultra 5, 16GB/512GB): $649.99, down from $849.99, at Amazon Lenovo Yoga 7a 2-in-1: $700, down from $1,250, at Best Buy HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 (16GB/1TB): $750, down from $1,200, at Best Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop (Snapdragon X2 Elite, 16GB/1TB): $1,400, down from $2,000, at Best Buy

Gaming And Chromebooks

Gamers can also save. The Acer Nitro V 16 with an RTX 5060 is $1,050, down from $1,800, at Best Buy, and the Alienware 16 Aurora with an RTX 5050 is $1,100, down from $2,000, at Dell. The ASUS TUF Gaming A16 with an RTX 5070 is $1,500, down from $2,225.

Budget shoppers have a Chromebook option. The HP Chromebook Plus 14-inch is $379, down from $599, at Best Buy.

Retailers are also running broad sales. Best Buy is offering up to 50% off laptops, Lenovo up to 51%, and Dell up to $850 off during its Black Friday event.

Why Prices Are Higher

Shoppers should know the context behind the discounts. A shortage of memory chips, driven by AI data centers buying up supply, has pushed up what PC makers pay for parts, and many deals bring prices back down only to last year's levels.

The industry outlook remains tight. IDC expects average PC selling prices to rise 17% in 2026, and global PC shipments to fall 11.3%. IDC doesn't expect the shortage to ease before the end of 2027. IDC analyst Jitesh Ubrani said: "Prices will remain elevated."

Apple has been hit too. Apple raised the starting price of the 16GB/512GB MacBook Air from $1,099 to $1,299 in June, so some deals only return prices to last year's levels.

Best Time To Buy?

Cyber Monday could bring the deepest cuts. Adobe expects the deepest discounts on computers on Cyber Monday (November 30), with computers up to 23% off list price.

Experts advise checking specifications carefully, as base models with 8GB of memory may feel limited for demanding work. Comparing prices across retailers and checking price history can also help confirm a deal is genuine.