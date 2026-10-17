SYDNEY - Australia is experiencing an unusually wet period during a strong El Niño event, with widespread storms, heavy rainfall and flash flooding forecast to affect large parts of the country over the coming days, meteorologists and climate scientists say.

The nation is on track to record its wettest El Niño year on record. Winter 2026 was the wettest for an El Niño year in 35 years, and national winter-spring rainfall is running above the long-term average — a pattern that has not occurred in any of the 27 previous El Niño years since 1900.

More than half the country is expected to see showers and thunderstorms in the next seven days. Parts of Queensland and northern New South Wales could receive more than 50 mm of rain. Queensland is the primary focus for intense storms on Saturday, particularly inland areas south of Longreach, where tropical moisture is elevating the risk of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding.

Sydney has already recorded more than 100 mm of rain this week. Queensland has experienced significant flash flooding, while destructive winds have affected Alice Springs. Showers and storms are forecast to continue across Queensland and parts of New South Wales on Sunday, with the unsettled weather pattern expected to persist into next week.

The wet conditions stand in contrast to the typical impacts of a strong El Niño combined with a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, climate patterns that historically bring drier-than-average conditions across much of Australia. Warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures surrounding the Australian region are believed to be supplying additional moisture to the atmosphere, helping to drive the higher rainfall totals.

The latest weekly relative El Niño 3.4 index reached 2.81°C above average for the week ending 11 October, surpassing the previous weekly record of 2.78°C set in November 2015. A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman confirmed the El Niño continues at near-record ocean levels.

"The El Niño continues at near record ocean levels," the spokeswoman said. "The latest weekly relative El Niño index, ending the week of the 11th of October, is 2.81C, and this is the highest value on record."

She noted that warmer sea surface temperatures around Australia could be contributing extra moisture, supporting the wetter outlook despite the presence of El Niño.

Rainfall is forecast to remain above average across much of the country from November to January, although parts of the far north and the south-east are expected to be drier than average. Warmer-than-average days and nights are also projected for most of Australia over the next three months.

ABC meteorologist Tom Saunders has highlighted the unusual nature of the current pattern. He noted that Australia's winter was the wettest for an El Niño year in 35 years and that national winter-spring rainfall is on track to exceed the long-term average. During previous El Niño events since 1900, none recorded above-average winter-spring rainfall.

The combination of a strong El Niño and elevated regional sea temperatures has created conditions that allow moisture-laden systems to develop more readily than expected. Tropical moisture streaming inland has increased the potential for intense thunderstorms, particularly across inland Queensland.

Local forecasts for Saturday reflect the broader unsettled pattern. Sydney can expect a possible shower with a top of 21°C. Newcastle and Wollongong are also likely to see showers, with maximum temperatures around 21°C and 20°C respectively. Brisbane is forecast to have a shower or two and a top of 23°C, while Cairns and Townsville may reach 29°C with showers. Darwin is expected to see showers and a high of 34°C, and Alice Springs could experience storms as temperatures climb to 33°C.

Further south, Melbourne and Albury-Wodonga are forecast to be sunny with highs of 25°C and 23°C. Perth and Adelaide are expected to be partly cloudy with tops of 23°C and 27°C. Broome is set for sunshine and a maximum of 33°C, while Hobart is forecast to be sunny and reach 24°C. Canberra can expect partly cloudy conditions and a top of 20°C.

The unusual rainfall has already caused disruptions. Flash flooding in Queensland has affected roads and low-lying areas, while heavy rain in Sydney has led to localised flooding and traffic delays. Destructive winds in central Australia have also caused damage in some communities.

Climate scientists note that while El Niño is a major influence on Australian weather, it is not the sole factor. Other drivers, including sea surface temperatures around the continent and the state of the Indian Ocean Dipole, can modify or even counteract the typical dry signal associated with El Niño. In this case, the combination of very warm surrounding oceans appears to have tipped the balance toward wetter conditions so far.

Looking ahead, the Bureau of Meteorology indicates that the El Niño is likely to remain strong through the remainder of spring and into summer. While some areas may eventually see a shift toward drier conditions, the near-term outlook continues to favour above-average rainfall across significant parts of the country.

Residents in areas at risk of heavy rain and storms are being advised to stay informed through official forecasts, clear drains and gutters where possible, and avoid driving through floodwaters. Authorities continue to monitor river levels and issue warnings as needed.

The current event is being closely watched by climate researchers because of its departure from historical El Niño patterns. If the wetter-than-average conditions persist through the spring and early summer, 2026 could stand out as a notable exception in the long-term record of El Niño impacts on Australian rainfall.

For now, the immediate focus remains on the storms and heavy rain expected over the coming week, which are set to affect millions of people across Queensland, New South Wales and other parts of the country.