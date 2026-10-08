Australia's migration advice industry has been under unusual scrutiny in 2026. New OMARA-backed regulations took effect from April 1, part of a broader crackdown that has resulted in 61 sanctions against registered agents since the 2021-22 financial year, according to figures from the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority. For applicants navigating an already complex visa system, the pressure to choose carefully before engaging a lawyer or agent has rarely been higher.

The scale of the industry itself adds to the difficulty of choosing well. Analysis of the OMARA public register by migration-data firm Migratio found 5,489 currently registered migration agents operating in Australia as of June 2026, a figure that includes both licensed migration agents and immigration lawyers who hold dual registration. Notably, Victoria now hosts more registered agents than New South Wales, 1,244 compared with 1,087, despite NSW's larger population. The same analysis found that close to half of all registered agents, 49.7 percent, have no working website, making word-of-mouth and independent review platforms an unusually important part of how applicants actually find representation.

The distinction between a migration agent and an immigration lawyer is also one more applicants are weighing carefully. Both can be registered to provide immigration assistance, but lawyers bring formal legal training and, in contested matters such as visa refusals or tribunal appeals, the ability to represent clients in court, a distinction that becomes significant once a case moves beyond a standard application.

Hope Immigration Lawyer Sydney, based in the city's World Square precinct, has built its reputation specifically as a legal practice rather than a standard migration agency, a positioning that client reviews suggest matters most for applicants facing refusals or other complications where legal representation carries more weight than agent-only advice.

Ethos Migration Lawyers, operating out of Richmond in Melbourne, has accumulated one of the larger client review volumes of any immigration-specific law firm in the country. Reviewers frequently describe cases spanning years, from student visa extensions through to permanent residency and employer-sponsored applications, with particular praise for clear, proactive communication through what applicants describe as a stressful and drawn-out process.

Emerson Migration Law, based in Brisbane's CBD, has built a strong track record on partner and employer-sponsored visa applications, including cases that stretched beyond two years before resolution. Client feedback consistently highlights the firm's communication style, with reviewers noting that complex, multi-stage cases were explained clearly at each step rather than left opaque until a decision arrived.

Estrin Saul Lawyers and Migration Specialists, with offices in both Perth and Adelaide, has developed a reputation for taking on complex cases other firms had already declined, including matters involving prior visa refusals, health waivers and tribunal reviews. One client review described approaching the firm after being told by multiple other migration lawyers that their situation was effectively unwinnable, only for Estrin Saul to secure a successful outcome.

Work Visa Lawyers, based in Adelaide, is led by founder Chris Johnston, an immigration lawyer who was invited onto Channel 7's Sunrise program in April 2026 to discuss the new OMARA regulations directly with viewers, a level of industry recognition reviewers say is reflected in the firm's advice. Client feedback frequently mentions the firm's willingness to flag when a previous agent's submission had been handled incorrectly, and to correct course before resubmitting.

Industry guidance is consistent on a handful of points applicants should check regardless of which lawyer or agent they ultimately choose. Every legitimate practitioner must hold current OMARA registration, searchable on the regulator's public register, and firms are legally required to provide a written agreement outlining fees before work begins. Consumer advocates also caution against relying solely on testimonials published on a firm's own website, recommending instead that applicants cross-reference feedback across independent platforms such as Google Reviews or ProductReview.com.au, where the full range of client experiences, not just the ones a business chooses to showcase, is more likely to be visible.

With new regulatory scrutiny now in effect and tens of thousands of visa decisions hinging on applications prepared this year, industry observers say the gap between a well-prepared case and a poorly handled one has rarely mattered more for Australia's prospective migrants.