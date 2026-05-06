The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has confirmed that members of the cohort of ISIS-linked families will be arrested and charged upon returning to Australia.

The group, composed of four women and nine children and grandchildren, were able to book flights that will take them to Australia from Syria.

AFP Confirms Pending Arrest of ISIS-Bride Cohort Members

According to a report by ABC News, the four women are facing arrest upon their return to Australia, which will take place on Thursday. Their flights are scheduled to land in Sydney and Melbourne.

The report notes that the members of the cohort are all Australian citizens and hold Australian passports.

AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett confirmed that the police are waiting for the arrival of the group.

"Some individuals will be arrested and charged," Commissioner Barrett said. "Some will face continued investigations when they arrive in Australia."

Commission Barrett added that the children who are part of the cohort "will be asked to undergo community integration programs, therapeutic support, and countering violent extremist programs."

What We Know About the ISIS-Bride Cohort

According to a report by 9News, the cohort was previously blocked from returning to Australia due to their affiliation to ISIS members.

One person who is part of the group was not able to return to Australia to due to a temporary ban issued by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke. Other members of the group were also asked to return to a detention camp in Syria

Burke has since said that the stance of the Australian government on ISIS brides and their children remain unchanged.

"The government has not and will not provide any assistance to this group, which consists of four women and nine children," Burke said.

The Home Affairs Minister added, "These are people who have made the horrific choice to join a dangerous terrorist organisation and to place their children in an unspeakable situation."