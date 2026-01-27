US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned he could impose a 100% tariff on Canadian goods if Canada moves forward with its trade deal with China, sharply escalating tensions with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In a social media post, Trump said, "If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken."

He added, "China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life."

Trump's latest remarks come after Canada reached an agreement with China to allow 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles into the country at a lower tariff rate, while China reduced tariffs on Canadian canola.

Last week, Trump had praised the deal, calling it "a good thing" for Carney to sign, AP reported.

Canada's Minister for Trade with the United States, Dominic LeBlanc, clarified, "There is no pursuit of a free trade deal with China. What was achieved was resolution on several important tariff issues."

He added that Canada and the US "will remain focused on ensuring the future of that relationship will benefit workers and businesses on both sides of our border."

The dispute has intensified following Carney's widely praised speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he urged middle powers to work together to resist coercion by larger countries.

Trump responded in Davos by saying, "Canada lives because of the United States." Carney quickly shot back, stating, "Canada doesn't live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian."

Mark Carney responds to Donald Trump's threat of 100% tariffs:



"We have commitments under CUSMA not to pursue free trade agreements with non-market economies without prior notification. We have no intention of doing that with China or any other non-market economy." pic.twitter.com/cBOfUlqhWj — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) January 25, 2026

Donald Trump Suggests Absorbing Canada, Posts Altered Map

Trump has also revoked an invitation for Carney to join his "Board of Peace" initiative and has repeatedly provoked Canada by suggesting it could be absorbed by the US, posting an altered map showing Canada as part of US territory.

Canadian leaders are standing firm. Justice Minister Sean Fraser said Carney's Davos speech "was the right message at the right time from the right guy."

According to CBC, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew declared, "Canada will never be taken over. Not by China. Not by Trump. We will always be the TRUE NORTH strong and free."

BC Premier David Eby added, "You're on the right path, Mark. Canada must stand on our own two feet."

Canada is a major trade partner for the United States, receiving nearly $2.7 billion in goods and services daily.

About 60% of US crude oil and 85% of electricity imports come from Canada, which also supplies critical minerals, steel, aluminum, and uranium.

Analysts warn that any escalation in tariffs could have major consequences for both economies.

Originally published on vcpost.com