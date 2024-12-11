The air is filled with music madness, as the Hottest 100 season is here again. Music fans from all over Australia are once again ready to vote in Triple J's annual poll for their favorite tracks of the past year.

What is Hottest 100

Listeners can cast their votes for their favorite Australian and alternative songs from the previous year in the well-known annual Triple J Hottest 100 music poll. In the run-up to the new year, the public can participate in the online survey, which was hosted by Triple J, a national youth radio station in Australia.

Essential dates for Hottest 100

Voting for the Triple J Hottest 100 is currently available from Dec.10 to Jan. 20. On Jan. 24, Double J will repeat the 2004 Hottest 100, followed on Jan. 25 by the 2024 Hottest 100, and on Jan. 27, by the songs that narrowly missed the cut, to begin the countdown.

How to vote?

Go to the Hottest 100 voting page by following the indicators on the Triple J website or app. You can add up to 10 tracks to your list and peruse music that was released between Dec. 1, 2023, and Nov. 30, 2024. You can manually submit a song if it's missing.

This year's "Auto Voting" feature is new; if you forget to lock in your top ten votes by the deadline, you can choose to have them entered automatically. At 5 p.m. AEDT on Jan. 20, 2024, voting will end.

The 2023 Triple J Hottest 100 countdown set a new record With 2.35 million votes and 35 new artists making their debut. Five tunes from Triple J Unearthed were also included in the list. Notably, Doja Cat became the first female rapper and lady of color to reach the top of the charts.