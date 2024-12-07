Spotify Wrapped 2024 had a surprise for Australians this year. People who logged into the streaming provider found that Vance Joy's decade-old folk-pop anthem "Riptide" had clinched the top spot in the country as the most streamed Australian song in 2024.

Spotify recently unveiled its "Spotify Wrapped" feature, a much-anticipated yearly custom that provided users with a customized summary of their listening preferences over the previous 12 months, The Guardian reported.

Vance Joy's pop anthem "Riptide," which won the 2013 Triple J Hottest 100 and enjoyed 331 consecutive weeks in the Aria charts, has now gone 16 times platinum certification in Australia and over 2 billion global streams on Spotify. Behind the song's timeless appeal is the pleasing blend of ukulele and catchy "a-wooos" that makes "Riptide" the perfect background tune for cafes and juice shops everywhere.

The song securing the top spot regardless of the time of its release has left many Spotify lovers bemused.

It's also interesting to note that the well-known children's band The Wiggles is the most-streamed Australian musician on Spotify, Bluntmag reported. The Wiggles was closely followed by RÜFÜS DU SOL, AC/DC, and The Kid Laroi.

Meanwhile, Swifties rejoiced over Taylor reigning supreme in the Spotify lists with her chart-topping albums "Folklore" and "1989." Benson Boone's bittersweet single "Beautiful Things" clinched the title of the most-streamed song of the year, followed by Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" in second and Noah Kahan's heartfelt "Stick Season" in third, reported The Timeout.

Aussies also appeared to have shown love for artists like Zach Bryan, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd, while "The Joe Rogan Experience" was the most popular podcast.

Several people, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, took to his social media to share their Spotify lists. Albanese's favorites featured G Flip, "Letting Go" by Angie McMahon, "Still Have Room" by Hockey Dad, "Pedestal" by Lime Cordiale and "Get Me Out" by Stingray.