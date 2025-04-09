Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, revealed Tuesday that she faced medical complications related to her pregnancy in the debut episode of her new podcast.

In the episode, Markle hosted Bumble dating app founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and said "we both had very similar experiences -- though we didn't know each other at the time -- with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia."

"It's so rare and so scary," said the 43-year-old former actress.

Postpartum preeclampsia is a rare condition that occurs when the mother has high blood pressure and excess protein in the urine soon after childbirth, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"You're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly," Markle said.

"And in the quiet, you're still just trying to show up, mostly for your children, yeah, but those things are huge medical scares."

The Duchess of Sussex and Harry have two children, Archie and Lily, currently aged five and three respectively.

Markle's new podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder" is part of a broader evolution of her professional persona as an inspirational lifestyle content producer.

In March, she unveiled a new culinary series on Netflix, and she has an adjacent line of home decor products, cookbooks and yoga equipment called As Ever.

In 2020, Meghan and Harry stepped back as working royals and moved to California. They are now largely estranged from the royal family.