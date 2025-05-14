Marking a first for Vietnam, Nutifood and Australia's ViPlus Dairy have teamed up to co-found a globally positioned premium milk brand.

With an estimated market value of US$4.2 billion in 2024 and an 8.65% annual growth rate projected through 2029, Vietnam is emerging as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic dairy markets.

Per capita consumption has risen to 27 kg/year, surpassing regional averages, while Vietnamese dairy exports now reach over 50 markets. 'In recent years, Vietnamese dairy products have successfully met international standards and entered global markets.', said Tran Quang Trung, Chairman of the Vietnam Dairy Association, at Vietnam Dairy 2024.

Consumers increasingly seek high-quality, organic, and functional dairy products — a shift driven by higher incomes and rising health awareness.

'The country's dairy industry is steadily progressing toward sustainable development, modernising across the entire value chain — from raw material production to finished goods', Trung said. 'And building the competitiveness needed to proactively integrate into regional and global economies while meeting the rising demands of society.'

Nutifood's Rise as a Nutrition Key Player

Established in 2000 by doctors aiming to address child malnutrition, Nutifood is now one of Vietnam's most trusted nutrition brands. Its flagship formula, GrowPLUS+, leads the market in the child malnutrition segment.

Sharing about the company's founding spirit, Dr Tran Thi Le, CEO of Nutifood, emphasised on its website: 'Each product we create is not for profit as the primary goal, but first and foremost to meet the urgent nutritional needs of the community and contribute to the holistic physical development of the Vietnamese people.'

Over the past decade, Nutifood has taken decisive steps toward globalisation. In 2018, the company received FDA compliance certification for its Pedia Plus nutritional drink. It became a Vietnamese-owned company permitted to export this type of ready-to-drink nutrition formula to the United States.

The company has also established R&D centres in Sweden and continues to innovate in premium and therapeutic nutrition.

Why Australia, Why Now?

Nestled in the heart of Victoria, the Gippsland region is renowned as Australia's dairy capital — a place where pristine air, lush pastures, and pasture-fed cows converge to create some of the world's finest milk.

It's not just a quality claim — ViPlus Dairy's products are certified by internationally recognised standards, including FSSC 22000, HACCP, FDA (U.S.), and CFDA (China). In an era when global consumers demand transparency and traceability, Australia's reputation for clean, hormone-free dairy is more relevant than ever.

That's precisely why Gippsland was chosen as the birthplace of GippsNature, a new joint venture brand co-founded by Vietnam's Nutifood and Australia's ViPlus Dairy.

Rooted in a 'nature-first' philosophy, GippsNature reflects Gippsland's clean, hormone-free origins — a region long known for its organic farming practices and world-class food safety standards.

'The upcoming GippsNature brand is the result of a long-term strategic partnership between ViPlus Dairy, with its proud 130-year-old legacy, and Nutifood, bringing creativity and deep market insight into Vietnam,' Tran Bao Minh, Vice President of Nutifood, said in a press release.

'Together, we co-develop every aspect from brand positioning, product innovation, and market strategy to full value chain operations.'

Gippsnature's product line, which will include premium milk powders and targeted nutritional supplements, is scheduled for official launch in Vietnam in Q3 2025.

Jon McNaught, CEO of ViPlus Dairy, said in a release that they will develop a range of nutritional products that will provide Vietnam families with quality, wholefood nutrition underpinned by the Australian reputation for quality and food safety.

A Turning Point for Vietnam's Global Brand Power

The Nutifood–ViPlus joint venture shows how Vietnamese companies are beginning to take on more active roles in global supply chains. Rather than focusing solely on exporting or manufacturing under license, Nutifood participates in broader collaborative efforts, including R&D, product design, brand positioning, and activities related to international market entry.

Nghiem Xuan Hoa, Minister Counselor and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Vietnam in Australia, praised this collaboration.

Hoa said: 'As a strategic collaboration between two leading enterprises, the joint venture will bring practical benefits to consumers in both countries and contribute to strengthening the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and Australia.'

Nutifood's international leap is not just a corporate milestone. It signals something bigger: the maturing of a national industry ready to lead, not follow.