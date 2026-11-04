Telix Pharmaceuticals Shares Rebound After October Selloff With Pixclara Launch and ITM Deal in Focus

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. rose almost 3% on Wednesday, extending a tentative recovery for the radiopharmaceutical company after a sharp selloff last month that followed its third-quarter update.

Telix shares gained 38 cents, or 2.92%, to A$13.38 in afternoon trade after moving between A$13.03 and A$13.75. More than 1 million shares changed hands. The stock remains about 15% lower than a year ago.

The gain came as the broader market fell and health care lagged. The financial and health care sectors each fell 0.9% by late morning, making them the biggest drags on the ASX 200.

A volatile year

The stock has swung widely in 2026. After hitting a three-year low in mid-February, Telix shares surged 83% within two months, then traded between A$12.20 and A$17.85 before dropping about 19% last month.

That decline followed the company's third-quarter report, lodged with the ASX on Oct. 21.

Revenue growth steady, not accelerating

The quarterly figures were solid but did not meet heightened expectations. Telix reported a 19% year-on-year increase in revenue for the three months to Sept. 30, about 1% lower than the growth rate in the second quarter but broadly in line with expectations.

Revenue in the Precision Medicine business jumped 30% from a year earlier but was flat compared with the second quarter. Shares fell sharply after the update showed no acceleration in revenue growth, despite strong demand for imaging products and pipeline progress.

Guidance was left intact. Telix reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook and said it is tracking toward the upper end of its revenue guidance of US$950 million to US$970 million, while narrowing research and development spending guidance to US$240 million to US$260 million. The company expects total revenue and other income for the year to exceed US$1 billion.

Pixclara approval and launch

A key regulatory win came in September. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Telix's brain cancer imaging drug Pixclara, making it the first FET-PET imaging agent cleared for use in glioma.

The first patients were dosed with the FDA-approved drug in early October.

The company has also made progress in prostate cancer. In late September, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for Telix's BiPASS program, which targets earlier and less invasive prostate cancer diagnosis.

Transformational ITM deal

Investors are also weighing a major acquisition. Telix announced in September a phased A$3.3 billion acquisition of German radioisotope producer ITM, which it described as a transformational merger.

Telix will pay upfront consideration of US$1.65 billion on a cash-free and debt-free basis, with ITM shareholders expected to receive about US$1.25 billion in Telix shares, and a further US$700 million may be payable if ITM-11 meets regulatory approval and commercial sales milestones.

Telix has scheduled a shareholder vote on the ITM acquisition for December.

Insider buying

Management has been adding to its holdings after the selloff. Chief Executive Christian Behrenbruch bought 38,750 shares at an average price of about A$12.89 each on Oct. 26, a purchase worth roughly A$499,000 and his first direct on-market buy since June.

Insiders bought shares but did not sell over the past 12 months, and they own about 15% of the company.

Analysts remain bullish

Brokers have largely stuck with positive calls. TradingView data show 14 of 15 analysts rate the stock a buy or strong buy, with an average price target of A$25.98. The highest target of A$31.56 sits above the stock's all-time high of A$30.12, recorded in early 2025.

Citi and Ord Minnett both reiterated Buy ratings on the stock in late October.

Not all observers are convinced the turnaround is assured. Some analysts say the investment case now hinges on whether recent revenue trends, the ITM acquisition and slower-than-hoped adoption of new imaging pathways will limit how quickly growth translates into stronger margins.

Pipeline ahead

Beyond imaging, Telix is pursuing a broader strategy. The company's pipeline includes late-stage assets in prostate, kidney and glioblastoma cancers, and it has announced a major collaboration with U.S. biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

The next major checkpoints include the December shareholder vote and full-year results, which will show whether the company meets the upper end of its revenue guidance.