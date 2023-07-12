KEY POINTS Russia alleges Ukraine's use of Cold War-era S-200 missiles for land attacks

Video footage allegedly shows a missile resembling S-200 striking targets in Bryansk Oblast

The accusation raises concerns and triggers questions about the conflict's dynamics

Russia has claimed that Ukraine is currently employing Cold War-era S-200 long-range surface-to-air missiles, referred to as SA-5 Gammon by NATO, for launching attacks on land targets within its own rear areas and even into Russian territory. A video showcasing one such alleged strike suggests that a missile, bearing a striking resemblance to the S-200, descends nearly vertically onto a target, purportedly located in Bryansk Oblast, a western Russian region bordering Ukraine.

In the ongoing conflict, Russia has been employing the advanced S-300 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, which possesses a lesser-known surface-to-surface capability, to target expansive stationary ground areas within Ukraine, the Drive's War Zone reported. However, the recent utilization of the older S-200 missiles by Ukraine marks a new development in this conflict. Until now, there was no apparent evidence of S-200 missiles being employed by either Ukraine or Russia. This incident raises numerous questions regarding the circumstances surrounding their use.

The deployment of S-200 missiles presents Ukraine with a quasi-short-range ballistic missile-like capability. If these missiles have undergone significant modifications, there is a potential for them to exhibit enhanced accuracy compared to their original configuration when utilized in this manner. This development further underscores the evolving dynamics of the conflict and the potential implications of such weapon systems being adapted for alternate purposes.

A video of what appears to be a missile of the Soviet-made S-200 air defense system impacting a sawmill in the settlement of Bytosh in Bryansk Oblast of Russia earlier on Sunday.



Presumably, the Ukrainians started to covert these missiles for the use against ground targets. pic.twitter.com/yPSJPO5el2 — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) July 9, 2023

However, International Business Times cannot independently verify the claims.

The video depicting an alleged attack on a sawmill in the settlement of Bytosh, located in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, provides the most compelling evidence thus far of Ukraine utilizing S-200 missiles to target ground installations, the Drive reported. The missile observed in the footage strongly resembles the characteristics of an S-200 missile, specifically the 5V28 series missile associated with this system. Originally designed for high-altitude defense of significant targets such as administrative, industrial, and military installations, the S-200's adaptability in this context highlights its potential employment for alternative purposes.

The S-200 system was introduced into service during the late 1960s with its primary objective being the interception of high-altitude U.S. bombers and reconnaissance aircraft. These systems were usually deployed in stationary configurations, consisting of six single-rail launchers, along with a long-range surveillance radar, a target search and acquisition radar, a missile guidance radar, and various supporting components. The setup of the S-200 system was designed to provide a comprehensive defense against aerial threats, reflecting its original purpose during that era, according to Military Watch Magazine.