Australian health insurer Medibank has revealed plans to return an additional AU$160 million to eligible customers as part of its ongoing efforts to provide financial relief following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers holding an active hospital or extras policy with Medibank as of June 30, 2025, will qualify for the refund, which will be processed by the end of September.

The amount refunded will vary, with each customer receiving a minimum of AU$50, while those with combined hospital and extras policies will earn refunds of about AU$130, depending on their policy type.

Eligible customers will be notified directly by Medibank, and payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts, 9News reported.

The funds for this initiative come from savings generated through reduced COVID-19-related claims and will decrease the company's COVID-19 reserve by AU$160 million before tax.

Medibank assured the public that the refund will not impact its profit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

The company plans to finalize this give-back program during the 2025 fiscal year, and any remaining savings from COVID-19 claims by June 30 will also be refunded to customers.

Medibank's chief customer officer, Milosh Milisavljevic, emphasized the company's pledge not to profit from the pandemic, acknowledging the challenges customers faced in making claims.

"While COVID restrictions have eased over the past couple of years, we are still seeing slightly lower than expected claims levels, which is why we are announcing we'll be returning more money to our customers," Milisavljevic said. "We know that many household budgets are under a lot of pressure with rising cost of living, and we hope this extra money provides some relief for our customers."

Medibank has returned AU$443 million in 2022, AU$408 million in 2023, and AU$305 million in 2024 as part of its ongoing support for customers impacted by the pandemic.

The latest payout will bring the total amount Medibank has returned to customers since the pandemic began to AU$1.62 billion.