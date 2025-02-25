Tropical Cyclone Alfred is gaining strength off the Queensland coast, with experts saying it might become a category-three storm by Wednesday.

The cyclone is moving slowly and will likely intensify further on Tuesday and Wednesday. Currently, it remains far from the Queensland coast, positioned over the Coral Sea, about 570 km east-northeast of Willis Island and 970 km northeast of Mackay.

There is no immediate threat to the mainland at this stage, 9News reported.

Queensland residents urged to be prepared

Although there is no immediate threat, the State Emergency Service (SES) is advising residents to stay updated and be prepared in case the cyclone moves toward the coast. At this moment, Queensland is only facing gusty winds due to the cyclone.

SES Rockhampton Region Controller Jasper Humphries emphasized the importance of having an emergency plan and preparing an emergency kit. He also recommended checking for overhanging tree branches that could pose a risk and trimming them in advance, ABC News reported.

Residents are encouraged to secure loose outdoor items like shade sails and furniture to prevent damage. Taking these precautions early can help ensure readiness if the cyclone approaches.

Dean Narramore, the Bureau of Meteorology's senior meteorologist, said Tuesday, "Today and tonight, we expect it to very slowly move towards the south-east and slowly intensify as well."

However, he added, there might be several scenarios to consider regarding the cyclone's path.

"[The cyclone] could come towards the coast as we move into the late weekend. ... Some [scenarios see it] continue moving further south, well off the Queensland coast and continuing that well into next week."

"Some even weaken it below cyclone strength as we get towards the weekend into early next week. ... About our coastal communities and our offshore islands, particularly from around Fraser Island all the way out through Townsville, it's almost looking at no impact to Queensland."

"Generally, it's going be a fairly dry, cool to mild and sunny week away from the coast for much of Queensland for much of the week."

Cyclone Alfred strengthens in Coral Sea

The Bureau of Meteorology has been tracking the cyclone since it formed off the Far North Queensland coast on Sunday.

"Tropical #CycloneAlfred is intensifying in the northern Coral Sea," the official X handle posted. "It is forecast to turn south later today while continuing to intensify. There is high confidence that Alfred will remain well off the #Queensland coast for the rest of this week."

Meteorologist Rob Sharpe said that the cyclone was expected to remain slow-moving and stay well out at sea for now before gradually shifting closer to the Queensland coast. By the end of the week, the system is likely to turn towards the coast while beginning to weaken, Sky News reported.

However, there is still uncertainty about whether it will make landfall or remain at sea.

According to Sharpe, if the cyclone does reach the coast, the severity and exact location of impact remain unclear. A coastal crossing could happen as early as Sunday, but is more likely early to mid-next week.

Another senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, Miriam Bradbury, urged people to track the cyclone.

"There are a number of different ways this cyclone could track, so our advice at this point in time is for all communities to really just keep a close eye on the forecasts and any warnings that might come out," she said.