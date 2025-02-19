Australian food content creator Bec Hardgrave has sparked debate online after sharing a kitchen hack to keep leftover pizza fresh while reheating it.

In the video, she explained that she came across a trick suggesting that dipping pizza in water before reheating it in an air fryer or microwave could make it taste as fresh as when it was first bought.

Although she initially found the idea rather strange, she tried the hack by soaking her pizza in water and then heating it in an air fryer for three minutes. The result surprised her, as the crust became crispier, and the pizza tasted just as good as it did the night before.

Australians divided over controversial hack

Australians had mixed reactions to the hack, with many being shocked by the idea of soaking pizza before reheating it. Some felt the method was too extreme and said they couldn't bring themselves to try it, even if it worked in the air fryer.

Others suggested milder alternatives, such as sprinkling a little water on the pizza instead of fully dunking it or placing a glass of water in the microwave while reheating.

"I reheat with a jug of water in the microwave - ain't no way you'll catch me dunking my food in water literally reheat everything with a mug of water next to it," one of the social media users wrote. Another one added, "Get out of town, no way. Now I have to order pizza and try not to eat it all."

One of the users said this hack could be used with bread too, adding that they "tried it, and worked." However, one of them simply commented, "JAIL."

Pizza reheating debate

Following the divide on social media, Hardgrave told News AU, "Some people think I'm making it up or that dunking pizza in water is a crime worthy of jail time, while others have tried it themselves and swear by how well it works."

"I was honestly surprised by how many creative reheating tips and techniques people shared — some I'd never even considered before."

Viral food experiment gone wrong

Last year, Hardgrave ended up in a hospital after trying out a viral cucumber salad by TikTok user Logan Moffit, which involved slicing the cucumber into thin pieces using a mandolin.

Hardgrave learned firsthand that this tool can easily cause injuries if not used properly. She shared that it was her first time using a mandolin, adding that she didn't realize it came with a safety guard until after her injury.