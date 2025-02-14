The New South Wales (NSW) government might end up paying millions to end the strike caused by the Rail, Tram, and Bus Union (RTBU) workers, as the negotiation between them broke down again on Thursday night, leading to major disruptions across Sydney's train network.

The government is facing a AU$60 million cost due to a demand from the RTBU for a AU$4,500 bonus payment.

This bonus is the final obstacle in the long-running pay dispute between the government and rail workers, as per News AU.

The Friday strike

The RTBU increased work stoppages on Friday after the government refused a one-time AU$4,500 bonus, which had not been discussed in nine months of negotiations, but the union assumed it would be included based on a previous agreement.

New South Wales Treasurer Daniel Mookhey criticized the union, saying it was misleading the public. He denied claims that the government had locked out staff and blamed the union for the disruptions.

Mookhey added the union was giving different messages to the public, the government, the courts, and its members.

"I'm so sorry that Sydney has woken up to a sneak strike in support of a wild claim. This turn of events could easily have been avoided had the union engaged in good faith negotiations," Mookhey said, The Guardian reported.

"I have seen some of the communications from the union. I do want to say that I think the union is gaslighting Sydney. What they're saying to the public, what they're saying to the government and what they're saying to the courts is clearly very different to what they're saying to their own members."

Commuters stranded

A "sneak strike" by rail workers caused widespread cancellations, with more than 90% of morning peak-hour services either delayed or canceled. By 1.30 p.m. on Friday, over 800 train services had been canceled across all lines.

The T2 Leppington & Inner West and T8 Airport & South lines were the most affected, while delays spread throughout the network, with 396 trains running behind schedule. Commuters were advised to avoid train travel and use taxis or rideshares instead.

The Metro operates separately and was not affected by the strike. Uber's surge pricing cap remained in place on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, parents of schoolchildren who usually take the train home were advised to arrange alternative pickups.

Government seeks fair work ruling

NSW Minister for Transport John Graham announced that the government had requested an urgent hearing from the Fair Work Commission, adding that they were taking legal steps to stop the industrial action and hope the hearing will help move negotiations forward.

A Sydney Trains application related to the bargaining dispute is scheduled for a hearing on Monday morning.