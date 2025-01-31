Australian social analysts predict that Generation Alpha -- those born between 2010 and 2024 -- will soon enter the workforce.

While this may seem surprising, experts argue that these "new digital natives" have advanced intelligence, having mastered everyday technology even before starting their careers.

The social analysts from McCrindle found that the Gen Alpha will be a more materially endowed and tech-savvy generation, with a longer life expectancy than the previous generations. Interestingly, analysts noted that while many fear AI taking jobs, Gen Alpha will see it as a normal part of life, News.com.au reported.

They're called a "new kind of digital native" for their mastery of devices such as iPads even before they learned to walk. This contrasts sharply with Generation Z, who did not use smartphones as toddlers, giving Generation Alpha an advanced edge in navigating technology from an early age, the report said.

On top of this, Generation Alpha is projected to have significant economic influence, with spending power reaching $1 trillion by 2024 and $1.7 trillion by 2029.

"Many of them used iPads before they learned how to talk, it's just wild," Dusting said. "Even Gen Z weren't using phones when they were toddlers, but a lot of toddlers are swiping, unlocking and sending messages from their parents phones."

"They're a new kind of digital native we haven't seen before. ... I don't think anyone can predict what the workforce will look like for Gen Alpha, but the World Economic Forum predicted children entering primary school today would end up working in completely new jobs that don't exist yet," he said.

"Even since 2010, whole new industries have sprung up like social media marketing, that was not a thing before 2010 when they started being born. We have seen industries like cyber security which is massive now, and AI prompt engineering, which are people who can translate and be the link between humans and technology."

Dusting noted that many kids aspire to be YouTubers, highlighting their deep digital connectivity. With just a device and internet access, anyone can become one.

"You are not limited by geography or where you live," he said. "It is a good example of how the digital world opens up opportunities for Gen Alpha in a virtual world where you don't have to be in a mega city like Sydney, New York or London to necessarily be doing some of the coolest things."