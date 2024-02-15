Network to implement a foundational Electronic Medical Record (EMR) across its ten private hospitals.

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--St Vincent's Health Australia Private Hospitals has selected MEDITECH’s Expanse platform as its foundation Electronic Medical Record (EMR) to enhance patient care across its internationally acclaimed network of ten private hospitals. The new system will provide St Vincent’s with a single EMR platform that connects patient records across its 10 private hospitals in Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland.

Expanse will be deployed through MEDITECH as a Service (MaaS), the scalable cloud-based subscription model of Expanse. The platform includes intuitive, web-based navigation that presents each member of a patient’s care team with real-time information, personalised to their workflows. Healthcare professionals at St Vincent’s will have the capability to retrieve patient records, examine results, submit orders, and record care details using various mobile devices. The new, secure platform will align with St Vincent’s cybersecurity program.

“St Vincent’s Mission is to serve our patients with the best possible care,” said St Vincent’s Chief Executive Officer of the Private Hospital Division, Patricia O’Rourke.

“As advocates of patient-centered medicine, we are always looking at ways to improve care through use of technology. With this robust EMR foundation, we will be able to add even more advanced clinical functionality over time.”

MEDITECH Asia Pacific Managing Director Douglas Murray sees the EMR partnership as a key step in St Vincent’s innovation strategy. “We are honoured that St Vincent’s Private Hospitals has selected MEDITECH Expanse to meet their digital transformation goals now and in the future,” he said. “We look forward to working in partnership to support them in their mission to innovate care delivery with our flexible and customisable MaaS solution.”

MEDITECH’s cloud-hosted solution has been available in the U.S. since 2017 and has experienced significant growth annually. Read how MEDITECH's global presence grew in 2023 as a record number of international customers signed for Expanse.

About St Vincent’s

Founded in 1857 by the Sisters of Charity, St Vincent’s today is a unique not-for-profit social enterprise that features two major inner-city health networks in Melbourne and Sydney, 10 private hospitals, 26 aged care facilities, and a range of virtual and home care options. St Vincent’s has close to 30,000 dedicated team members working from regional Queensland to Melbourne’s western suburbs.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organisations everywhere to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the world’s most intuitive and interoperable EMR. Expanse lays the foundation for the next digital era, enabling care across delivery settings, designing cloud-based systems to drive better outcomes, and providing mobile, personalised solutions for an overburdened workforce. See why healthcare organisations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse to meet the challenges of a new era in healthcare, boosting the productivity and satisfaction of their physicians, nurses, and staff. Visit https://ehr.meditech.com/global and follow us on X/Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads.

