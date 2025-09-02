Survivors of an earthquake that flattened villages in eastern Afghanistan, killing more than 800 people, spent the night in the open on Monday, as rescuers continued a massive operation to pull victims from the rubble.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck just before midnight Sunday, with the worst of the destruction in Kunar province, which borders Pakistan.

Rescuers searched into the night to pull to safety those trapped under the debris of simple mud and stone homes built into steep valleys.

The dead, some of them children, were wrapped in white shrouds by villagers who prayed over their bodies before burying them, while helicopters ferried the wounded to hospitals.

"The rooms and walls collapsed... killing some children and injuring others," 22-year-old Zafar Khan Gojar, who was evacuated from Nurgal to Jalalabad along with his brother, whose leg was broken.

Afghanistan is one of the poorest countries in the world, facing a protracted humanitarian crisis and the influx of hundreds of thousands of Afghans forced back to the country by neighbours Pakistan and Iran this year.

The earthquake epicentre was about 27 kilometres (17 miles) from Jalalabad, according to the USGS, which said it struck about eight kilometres below the Earth's surface.

Around 800 people were killed and 2,500 injured in Kunar alone, near the epicentre, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"Many people are stuck under the rubble of their roofs," the disaster management head in eastern Kunar province, Ehsanullah Ehsan, told AFP on Monday afternoon, warning the death toll could rise.

Another 12 people were killed and 255 injured in neighbouring Nangarhar province, while 58 people were injured in Laghman province.

Some of the most severely impacted villages in Kunar "remain inaccessible due to road blockages", the UN migration agency warned in a statement to AFP.

Relatively shallow quakes can cause more damage, especially since the majority of Afghans live in low-rise, mud-brick homes vulnerable to collapse.

"There is a lot of fear and tension... Children and women were screaming. We had never experienced anything like this in our lives," Ijaz Ulhaq Yaad, a member of the agricultural department in Nurgal told AFP.

Many living in quake-hit villages were among the more than four million Afghans who have returned to the country from Iran and Pakistan in recent years.

"They wanted to build their homes here," Yaad added.

Nangarhar and Kunar provinces border Pakistan and have received many waves of Afghan returnees deported or forced to leave, often with no work and nowhere to go.

UN chief Antonio Guterres added his condolences to those shared by the Taliban government and several nations.

"I stand in full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake that hit the country earlier today," he said.

In a post shared by the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV said he was "deeply saddened by the significant loss of life caused by the earthquake in the area of eastern Afghanistan".

On Monday night, the Afghan and UAE cricket teams held one minute of silence for the victims before their tri-series match in Sharjah.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the junction of the Eurasia and India tectonic plates.

Since 1900, there have been 12 earthquakes with magnitudes greater than seven in northeast Afghanistan, according to Brian Baptie, a seismologist at the British Geological Survey.

"This scale of the seismic activity, the potential for multi-hazard events and the construction of structures in the region can combine to create significant loss of life in such events," he said.

In October 2023, western Herat province was devastated by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, which killed more than 1,500 people and damaged or destroyed more than 63,000 homes.

A 5.9-magnitude quake struck the eastern province of Paktika in June 2022, killing more than 1,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Ravaged by four decades of war, Afghanistan is already contending with a series of humanitarian crises.

Since the return of the Taliban in 2021, foreign aid to Afghanistan has been slashed, undermining the impoverished nation's already hamstrung ability to respond to disasters.

Around 85 percent of the Afghan population lives on less than one dollar a day, according to the UN Development Programme.