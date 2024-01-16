DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is pleased to announce the opening of a new Customer Service Center in Melbourne to support its growing number of customers across Australia and New Zealand.

"This is an exciting time for our business as we expand into Australia to better serve our customers in this part of the world," said Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser's Senior Vice President of Global Service & EMEA and APAC Business. "Melbourne has a thriving tech community and manufacturing base with a large amount of activity, especially in the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) sectors. This office gives us a strong local presence to serve customers with best-in-class service and support."

Australia is the world's 53rd largest country and home to a growing number of tech companies and start-ups. The country is considered a world leader in silicon-based quantum computing. Mouser's new Customer Service Center in Melbourne will have a team of members onsite to personally assist with orders and respond to customer calls, all in local language, time zone, and currency. This will be Mouser's 12th office in the APAC region. Mouser's other APAC locations include Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bangalore and Pune, India, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The Melbourne office will be Mouser's 28th service center location worldwide.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

