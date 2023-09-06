Celebrating nearly 100 years in business, the premier agriculture supplier is investing in Sugar’s powerful solutions to boost efficiency and business growth

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM today announced premier animal feed supplier Riverina Australia has selected SugarCRM to supercharge its sales and customer service operations.

Brisbane-based Riverina is a premier supplier of animal feed for the agriculture industry and a leading exporter of grain and protein meals to the Pacific Rim and other export markets. The company’s commitment to supplying rural Australia with the highest quality products spans nearly 100 years.

With a network of mills across Queensland and New South Wales, Riverina’s experienced personnel and unwavering commitment to quality, product consistency, and service ensure livestock breeders and ranchers can make the right nutritional decisions for their animals.

Riverina will deploy Sugar Sell for sales automation along with Sugar Serve for customer service. With Sugar Sell, Riverina will benefit from Sugar’s powerful capabilities to improve operational visibility and collaboration as well as bring newfound accuracy to sales forecasting. The solution will also enable Riverina to understand sales activities and what works, correlating these efforts to teams and individual sales representatives. Additionally, it will provide more granular and effective tracking of gross product margins to support improved profitability.

SugarCRM will also support collaboration between Riverina’s nutritionists who engage with customers and answer questions about nutritional feed and composition, while tracking these insights within customer records in the platform.

Riverina will leverage Sugar Serve to coordinate efforts between the sales team and nutritionists to provide exceptional service throughout the customer lifecycle, while providing a differentiated, positive experience at every touch point.

Collectively, Riverina will automate and streamline key processes such as credit approvals, sales discounts, and customer service management. And to drive continued improvement in sales lead and opportunity management, workflow management and dashboard reporting, Riverina will collaborate with SugarCRM’s professional services team.

The choice of organizations worldwide, SugarCRM’s platform does the work by automating anything, accelerating everything, and predicting what’s next. Its sales, marketing and service solutions boost productivity and business growth, while enabling organizations to engage customers in the moments that matter.

“With SugarCRM, we will be able to handle a greater volume of sales leads and customer inquiries, making every customer feel valued, appreciated, guided and supported,” said Scott Bowen, National Sales Manager, Riverina. “We were very impressed with SugarCRM’s scalability and ability to add new capabilities which will help support our growth as our business needs evolve.”

“Riverina has a celebrated past as the agricultural supplier of choice. We are excited to partner to take the company’s sales, customer engagement, and business growth to the next level,” said Jason du Preez, SugarCRM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a CRM software that helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

Erin Lutz

Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for SugarCRM)

erin@lutzpr.com

949.293.1055

Sarita Kincaid

Vice President, Corporate Communications, SugarCRM

sarita.kincaid@sugarcrm.com

408.913.2090