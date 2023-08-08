LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xceedance, a global provider of technology and digital solutions, claims services, and data and analytical insights to the insurance industry, announces the promotion of Amit Tiwari to the new role of president, EMEA & APAC.

In his new role, Tiwari will focus on growing awareness of the Xceedance brand in the London, continental Europe, and Australia insurance markets and work to connect with industry professionals across those locations. Tiwari relocated to London as part of this new role and will work out of the Xceedance office in the City of London, located at 8 Lloyd’s Avenue. This new position expands on Tiwari’s previous responsibilities as EVP, chief operating officer – India and Poland for Xceedance.

“Amit is a co-founder of Xceedance and one of the company’s original 13 team members, which gives him a unique perspective on the company and how we want to advance as an organization,” said Arun Balakrishnan, chairman and chief executive officer at Xceedance. “I can’t imagine a better person to fill this new strategic leadership role, and I can’t wait to see Amit expand and grow Xceedance across Europe and Australia.”

“I’m thrilled to assume the role of president, EMEA and APAC for Xceedance and to relocate to London, an international insurance hub,” said Amit Tiwari. “From my initial role as chief technology officer to this new role leading the company’s growth efforts in critical global insurance markets, I have always known that Xceedance occupies a unique space in our industry. I can now share that story directly with insurance professionals in the United Kingdom, across Europe, and Australia to see the impact of the work we do firsthand. I cannot wait to begin.”

About Xceedance

Xceedance provides strategic operations support, technology, and data services to drive efficiencies for insurance organizations worldwide. The company helps insurers launch products, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytics, and achieve business process optimization. For more information, visit www.xceedance.com.

