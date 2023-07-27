TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NKL #mining--Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (“Nickel 28” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC0) is pleased to provide operational results for the production quarter ending June 30, 2023 for the Company’s largest asset, being the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt (“Ramu”) integrated operation in Papua New Guinea. Nickel 28 currently holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in Ramu which is operated by Metallurgical Corporation of China.

Q2 2023 Ramu Highlights:

Production of 7,784 tonnes of contained nickel and 717 tonnes of contained cobalt in mixed hydroxide precipitate (" MHP ") during the second calendar quarter, continuing to place Ramu as one of the top producers of MHP globally.

Sales of 9,078 tonnes of contained nickel and 822 tonnes of contained cobalt in MHP during the second calendar quarter.

LME average nickel price of US$10.16/lb. in Q2 2023, a decline of 23% from the same period last year. The average H1 2023 LME nickel price was $10.99/lb. compared to an average LME nickel price of $12.50/lb. for H1 2022.

Fast Markets average cobalt price of US$15.07/lb. in Q2 2023, a decline of 61% from the same period last year. The average H1 2023 Fast Markets cobalt price was $16.03/lb. compared to an average Fast Markets cobalt price of $36.93/lb. for H1 2022.

Actual cash cost, net of by-product credits of $3.92/lb. of nickel produced as MHP, representing a 29% increase from the same period last year. H1 2023 cash cost, net of by-product credits of $3.49/lb. of nickel representing an increase of 57% from the same period the prior year.

“The second quarter of 2023 saw slightly reduced production at Ramu, which impacted cash costs; however, we anticipate costs will return to historical levels by the end of the calendar year,” stated Nickel 28’s Executive Chairman, Anthony Milewski. “Softness in demand for NiSO 4 and CoSO 4 in China provided an opportunity for Ramu to carry out maintenance activities, which were scheduled for later in the year; however, the project was still able produce at near capacity in the quarter, a testament to Ramu’s credibility as a consistent producer of MHP. In addition, a decline in by-product credits, primarily due to significantly reduced cobalt prices compared to 2022, contributed to elevated cash costs. The stabilization in input commodity costs, including sulphur and fuel oil, have partially offset the impact of the decline in by-product credits. Our indications are that Chinese demand for MHP will continue to improve through the balance of 2023, despite the significant growth in Indonesian supply, which should result in improved product pricing,” continued Mr. Milewski.

Ramu’s unaudited operating performance for the period is presented below (along with comparison to prior years).

2022 2023 Q2 Half Year Q2 Half Year Ore Processed (dry kt) 810 1,763 852 1,780 MHP Produced (dry tonne) 20,402 42,631 19,470 42,092 Contained Nickel (tonne) 8,128 16,884 7,784 16,800 Contained Cobalt (tonne) 695 1,525 717 1,514 Nickel Capacity Utilization (% of design1) 100% 104% 96% 103% MHP Shipped (dry tonne) 17,384 25,820 22,933 42,596 Contained Nickel (tonne) 6,624 9,960 9,078 16,991 Contained Cobalt (tonne) 627 932 822 1,495 Cash Cost Actual (2) $ 3.03 $ 2.22 $ 3.92 $ 3.49

Notes: (1) Ramu design capacity of 32,600 tonnes/year of nickel contained in MHP. (2) Actual cost per pound of nickel contained in MHP net of by-product credits. (3) The foregoing production figures have not been audited and are subject to change. As the Company has not yet finished any audit or review procedures in respect of the fiscal quarter, the financial information presented in this press release is preliminary, subject to adjustment and may change materially. The information presented above has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditor, should not be considered a substitute for reviewed or audited financial statements and should not be regarded as a representation by the Company as to the actual financial results.

About Nickel 28

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Nickel 28 with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 10 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

