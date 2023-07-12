Coeur Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through August 17, 2023.
Conference Call Details:
U.S.:
(855) 560-2581
Canada:
(855) 669-9657
International:
(412) 542-4166
Conference ID:
Coeur Mining
Replay Numbers:
U.S.:
(877) 344-7529
Canada:
(855) 669-9658
International:
(412) 317-0088
Conference ID:
682 69 64
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia.
Contacts
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
-
Looking to start a family? The right amount of exercise might help
-
China Strengthening Ties With Thailand? Beijing's J-10 Fighters Join 'Falcon Strike 2023'
-
Denmark Leads The Way With Highest Tax-To-GDP Ratio - IBT Graphics
-
Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Using S-200 Missiles To Attack, Video Suggests Strike In Bryansk Oblast
-
What senior business leaders can learn from Stockton Rush