A pep-talk from Australian leader Anthony Albanese kick-started UK Labour's annual conference Sunday, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer struggling to convince nervous members that he can lead the "fight of our lives" against the surging hard-right.

Although the ex-lawyer led Labour back to power in Britain in July last year after 14 years in opposition, scandals and policy missteps have already raised doubts about his future.

The four-day gathering in Liverpool, northwest England, comes amid chatter about a possible leadership challenge and follows two recent high-profile departures from his government in the wake of embarrassing revelations.

The conference, which ends on Wednesday, takes place with Labour lagging well behind the upstart anti-immigrant Reform UK party, led by anti-EU firebrand Nigel Farage, in national surveys.

Going into the conference, Labour trailed Reform by 12 points, while Starmer's satisfaction ratings hit the lowest recorded by Ipsos for any prime minister going back to 1977.

Starmer said Sunday that the party had "got the fight of our lives ahead of us".

"We've got to take on Reform, we've got to beat them. The effects will be there for generations," he told the BBC.

He also called Reform's plan to make migrants reapply for new visas with tougher rules "racist", adding it would "tear our country apart".

Despite some success on the international stage for his handling of US President Donald Trump and helping co-ordinate European support for Ukraine, Starmer has endured a largely miserable first 14 months domestically as prime minister.

Britain's sluggish economy means a tax-raising budget is reportedly looming, while Starmer has U-turned on welfare reforms and scrapping energy benefits for millions of pensioners following anger among Labour's left-wing base.

Meanwhile, small boat crossings to England of undocumented migrants are at record levels, fuelling support for Reform.

Starmer's attempts to reboot his government earlier in September were quickly overshadowed by Angela Rayner's resignation as deputy prime minister for underpaying property tax.

Starmer then sacked Peter Mandelson as Britain's ambassador in Washington over his friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with the row raising questions about his judgement.

"His leadership is in crisis, really," said political scientist Steven Fielding. "And the conference isn't really going to resolve that. It'll give people occasion to air their discontent with Starmer," he told AFP.

The Gaza conflict is also likely to present another conference headache.

Around one hundred protesters gathered outside the venue on Sunday to denounce the government's designation of campaign body Palestine Action as a terror group, with footage showing police carrying some demonstrators away.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese offered words of support for his "friend" in one of the conference's first speeches.

"Being a party of government means grappling with uncertainty and complexity... it means making, and yes, owning tough decisions," he told members.

"But friends, we wouldn't have it any other way. We're better for all of that, because in the end, the hard road is the only one that takes us anywhere," he added, taking a swipe at "the low politics of fear and resentment".

Seeking to follow Albanese's example, Starmer will look to spark a turnaround in his fortunes when he takes to the stage for the gathering's keynote speech on Tuesday.

"The conference is a pivotal moment because it's an opportunity for him to lay out a clear vision of where he is taking the country," said Patrick Diamond, politics professor at Queen Mary, University of London.

Regional mayor Andy Burnham has called on Starmer to put forward a more leftist vision for Labour, claiming in interviews this week that lawmakers have been urging him to run for leader.

Embattled finance minister Rachel Reeves is the star attraction on Monday, when she is expected to announce plans to try and revitalise the UK economy, while new interior minister Shabana Mahmood is also due to speak.

Mahmood told The Sun on Sunday newspaper that she wanted to "reset" immigration laws to make sure that those who settle in the UK "are making a contribution to their wider community".