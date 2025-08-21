National Operations Network is redefining the way security services are delivered across Australia. Founded by Managing Director Kris Lewin, the company has built a reputation on a simple but powerful idea: bringing physical and electronic security under one roof. By doing so, National Operations Network eliminates the complexity and inefficiencies that often come with juggling multiple providers, while offering clients a seamless, trustworthy, and scalable solution.

Lewin, who has worked in the security industry since the age of 19, saw firsthand the challenges clients faced. "The biggest frustration was dealing with multiple vendors and getting no accountability," he explained. "One company would blame another, and in the end, no one fixed the problem. We wanted to create a transparent, unified service that solved everything in-house."

That vision evolved into a full-service model that integrates both electronic and physical security. On the electronic side, National Operations Network provides alarm systems, access control, and surveillance cameras, backed by 24/7 technician support. On the physical side, services range from static protection and crowd control to alarm responses, property checks, and, soon, armed guards, pending final licensing. "We are working to add every possible security service we can," Lewin said. "It's about creating a complete ecosystem where each service complements the others."

This ecosystem approach also gives the company control over pricing and quality. Since 2018, National Operations Network has offered fixed-price quotes, an uncommon practice in the trades. "We don't provide hourly rates; we scope the project and deliver it for the agreed price," Lewin explained. "Clients don't want surprises. They want to know what it will cost, and we deliver on that." That consistency has been a major differentiator for the company and a source of trust among its growing client base, which spans government agencies, local councils, healthcare providers, childcare centers, and aged care facilities.

Lewin emphasizes that customer service is at the heart of their approach. "My attitude is we are a customer service business that specialises in security services," he said. That mindset has helped the company secure long-term relationships with national brands, including clients who manage dozens of multi-site facilities. "One of our clients said working with us is simple compared to other trades," Lewin noted. "We respond quickly, deliver consistently, and make it easy."

As demand has grown, expansion has become a natural step. In a move that set the tone for the company's national vision, National Operations Network recently acquired a Melbourne-based electrical business. What began as a partnership with a longtime friend turned into a merger that extended the company's reach while testing the model for future acquisitions. "It was a trial run to see how an acquisition could work as part of our brand," Lewin explained. "It confirmed that this is the right way forward."

The acquisition also highlighted the lessons learned along the way. "Next time, we would look for a business already exposed to security services," Lewin admitted. "Merging with a company without that background was like push-starting a car. But it gave us a footprint and a client base, and we are shaping that into security services."

That experience now informs Lewin's strategy for future growth. His plan is to expand through selective mergers, acquisitions, and eventually a franchise model that allows skilled tradespeople to focus on the work they love without the burden of running a business. "We are really appealing to small business owners who like being on the tools but don't want to deal with administration," he said. "We can give them the backbone and support of a larger operation, while still offering them the freedom, flexibility, and cash flow of owning a business."

It's a model designed not just for growth, but for sustainability. With over 45 years of combined expertise across its leadership team, spanning both security and electrical trades, National Operations Network has the foundation to support both its clients and its partners. Lewin's willingness to take calculated risks and his eye on emerging needs, such as armed security, signal that the company is not only meeting today's demands but preparing for tomorrow's. "I'm speculative by nature," he said. "I look at what services will be required in 10 or 20 years, and we act early. That forward planning is part of what sets us apart."

From its origins in regional Victoria to its growing presence in Melbourne and beyond, National Operations Network is proving that a unified security model can offer both simplicity for clients and opportunity for franchisees. As Lewin put it, "We are building a complete ecosystem, security services under one roof, that's ready to scale nationally."