Category-Defining Casual Sports Game for 5 Billion Fans, Now Available at challenge.matchday.com

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matchday, a developer and publisher of casual video games for football’s 5 billion fans, has officially launched the trivia and match prediction game Matchday Challenge: FIFA Women’s World Cup AU∙NZ∙2023™ Edition, in advance of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ fast approaching on July 20, and by far the largest women’s football tournament to date. Free to play and accessible on any device with an internet connection globally, Matchday Challenge gives players the opportunity to unlock exclusive digital cards of their favorite FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ stars by testing their fan knowledge, predicting the winning teams and players and competing for glory against their friends and fellow fans.

“At Matchday, we’ve been hard at work building football-themed games that bring fans together around the ‘beautiful game,’” said Sebastien de Halleux, Matchday co-founder and chief gaming officer. “Matchday Challenge is a perfect companion game that reflects our fandom for the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, and the meteoric rise of women’s football in general. We’ve built an interactive experience that will unite fans around their knowledge of, and excitement for, these amazing women’s teams while also giving fans ways to unlock and collect beautiful digital cards of their favorite players which they can own forever or trade as they wish.”

Matchday Challenge lets fans show off their football knowledge by taking on a series of rapid-fire quiz questions. As players answer questions correctly, they will advance further up the pitch until they score a goal. The more goals they score, the more exclusive digital cards players can win as they look to grow their collection, showcased in their own custom gallery of FIFA Women’s World Cup™ women’s player cards from around the world. Players can also square off against the Matchday community by predicting each match’s winner and final score, while their growing roster of player cards turbo-charges their rise up their leaderboard.

Matchday is ushering in a whole new category of sports games wherein fans build virtual squads by collecting digital cards of their favorite footballers. Players have true ownership of the cards and other digital items that they acquire as part of Matchday Challenge as they collect, trade and grow their dream team. As the Matchday ecosystem grows, players will continue to be able to play with their FIFA Women’s World Cup™ cards across any Matchday future titles.

Matchday previously saw success with the launch of the limited-time Matchday Challenge: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Edition, which coincided with last year’s FIFA Men’s World Cup. The mini-game saw nearly 600,000 signups during the tournament, with more than two million player cards distributed.

Fans can jump straight into the action of Matchday Challenge: FIFA Women’s World Cup AU∙NZ∙2023™ Edition at challenge.matchday.com. Players will also have the chance to win a selection of exclusive real world football prizes and vouchers to the FIFA® Store for official FIFA Women’s World Cup merchandise and more.

To learn more, please visit matchday.com, and join Matchday on Twitter and Discord for the latest updates.

About Matchday

Matchday builds games for 5 billion football fans featuring officially licensed players and tournaments, in partnership with FIFA and FIFPRO. The company was founded by technology and gaming veterans who have successfully started and sold companies including Playfish (acq. EA), Glu Mobile (IPO), Hoodline (acq. Nextdoor), Spin (acq. Ford), and Viki (acq. Rakuten). Matchday is incubated by Leo Messi’s Play Time and backed by leading investors, with teams in San Francisco and Barcelona.

About FIFA

FIFA exists to govern football and to develop the game around the world. Since 2016, the organisation has been fast evolving into a body that can more effectively serve our game for the benefit of the entire world.

Sibel Sunar

fortyseven communications for Matchday

matchday@fortyseven.com