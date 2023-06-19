Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good – no, GREAT – things come in threes, and Juicy Stakes Casino are certainly delivering greatness this week, with a top-class trio of specials to get stuck into.

The first of this thrilling threesome is a super spin special, with almost 300 Free Spins up for grabs to all Juicy Stakes Casino players. And the process is simple – deposit, enter the bonus code, get your spins. And put ‘em into action.

For your first 50 Free Spins, deposit $25 and enter code HOT50 to play Hot Lucky 7’s. To secure 60 more for Gold Canyon, it’s a $35 deposit with HOWDY60. Earn another 80 to play Expansion with a $40 reload and FRONTIER80 – before bringing up the century of Free Spins. All yours to use on Rags to Witches with a $100 deposit alongside the code RAGS100.

Next up, a right ripper of a roulette offer with Juicy Stakes’ brand new Betterment Campaign. From now until 25th June, players can get a little bit back on the casino classic Smart Roulette. Every time you take the wheel, you’ll get 5% of your main stake back as a Free Bet. Rou-let’s go!

Wrapping things up this week, one more mammoth offer – the opportunity to earn up to $800 in Deposit Bonuses! Three offers, three games, and a whole heap of cash. This offer is on the go and available until 26th June.

For a 100% bonus up to $100 on The Golden Inn, use bonus code GOLDEN100 and deposit $25 or more. To top up an extra 100% up to $200 for The Forbidden Tomb, enter TOMB200 and reload with $50 or more. And to grab a fab 200% bonus – up to $500 – simply deposit $50+ using FALL500. That’ll set you spinning on Jewel Falls. The jewel in the crown of a wonderful week at Juicy Stakes Casino.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “$800 in Deposit Bonuses and 290 Free Spins – it’s another week to shout about as our generous June rolls on.

“On top of all that unmissable action, a new Smart Roulette special for the casino lovers out there. Roulette’s a crowd favourite, and hopefully this 5% stake back offer proves just as popular!”

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

