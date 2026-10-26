PLS Group Shares Jump 7% as Battered Lithium Producer Rebounds From 2026 Lows Despite Weak Chinese Prices

Shares of PLS Group Ltd rose more than 7% on Monday. Australia's largest independent lithium producer bounced back after a slide that had taken its stock to its lowest levels of the year amid a sharp fall in global lithium prices.

PLS shares climbed 19.5 Australian cents, or 7.44%, to A$2.815. In the session they traded between A$2.675 and A$2.85. More than 18.8 million shares changed hands, and the company's market value rose to about A$9.1 billion.

The gain made PLS one of the best performers on the S&P/ASX 200, which was up 0.13% at 8,806.8 at 2:22 p.m. Sydney time. Resource stocks did better than banks and consumer names.

The company did not announce any market-sensitive news on Monday, and no single trigger was confirmed for the move.

A steep slide

Monday's rise followed a long sell-off. The stock closed at A$2.62 on Friday. According to Market Index data, it had fallen about 32% over the month to Oct. 22 and about 35% since mid-September, when it joined the site's downtrend list at A$4.41.

Even after Monday's rebound, PLS shares are down about 13% over the past year. That is well below the levels above A$6 reached in April, when record quarterly production lifted the stock.

Lithium prices in retreat

The fall in PLS shares has closely tracked lithium prices, which have dropped sharply after a strong rally earlier this year.

In China, the most-traded lithium carbonate futures contract on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange closed at 94,180 yuan a ton on Oct. 22, down 5% for the week. That was roughly 55% below the May 13 peak of 210,580 yuan, according to Shanghai Metals Market and Market Index. Battery-grade lithium carbonate in the spot market fell below 100,000 yuan a ton for the first time in months. Australian spodumene concentrate, the raw material PLS sells, was quoted at about US$1,540 a ton, down 48% from its peak of US$2,945.

Analysts point to several pressures:

Reports of possible production cuts at Chinese battery giant CATL. The company did not confirm them. Weaker-than-expected battery output data. Doubts over energy storage demand after Beijing froze approvals for new battery capacity. A wave of restarted and expanded mines adding supply.

"In lithium, price is the best guide to the fundamentals," Market Index analyst Carl Capolingua wrote last week. Market Index said PLS's share price has had a 0.95 correlation with the Guangzhou benchmark over 18 months.

Capolingua also cited Macquarie's view that "futures are pricing uncertainty about 2027 demand," rather than current supply conditions.

Shanghai Metals Market said in its latest weekly review that downstream buyers were mostly consuming long-term contract supply and limiting spot purchases to essential needs. It expected lithium carbonate to trade between 90,000 and 110,000 yuan a ton in the near term.

Strong operations, weaker sentiment

The share price weakness contrasts with a strong operating year for PLS, formerly Pilbara Minerals. The company owns the Pilgangoora operation in Western Australia's Pilbara region, one of the world's largest hard-rock lithium mines.

For fiscal 2026, PLS reported:

Revenue of A$1.93 billion, up from A$768.9 million a year earlier. Earnings per share of 16.14 Australian cents, compared with a loss the year before. A reinstated final dividend of 5 cents a share. Spodumene production of 879,500 tons.

The company guided for 1.0 million to 1.3 million tons of spodumene production in fiscal 2027.

"We had positioned the business to respond quickly when market conditions improved," Chief Executive Dale Henderson said in August. He was referring to the restart of idled processing capacity at Pilgangoora's Ngungaju plant as prices strengthened.

PLS has also approved further expansion at Pilgangoora, worth about A$1.3 billion according to market reports. It is running a mid-stream demonstration plant supported by a federal grant of up to A$38.1 million from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency.

Volatility built in

Analysts often describe PLS as the most volatile of the major ASX lithium stocks, because it is the largest pure-play spodumene producer and its earnings are highly sensitive to spot prices. Broker views have been divided. Some argue the easy gains from the lithium recovery have passed. Others see value after the sell-off.

Monday's rebound came as other ASX lithium names also recovered some ground. Markets were also watching Tuesday's Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision and Wednesday's consumer price data.

Investors are likely to focus next on the company's September-quarter activities report for updates on production, unit costs and realized prices.

This article is for information only and does not constitute financial advice.