PDI Gold Shares Climb 7% as West African Producer Rebounds Even as Gold Hovers Below US$4,000 an Ounce

Shares of PDI Gold Ltd rose more than 7% on Monday. The West Africa-focused gold producer bounced back from recent losses, even though bullion stayed near three-month lows.

PDI Gold shares climbed 25.5 Australian cents, or 7.20%, to A$3.795. In the session they traded between A$3.57 and A$3.815. About 1.8 million shares changed hands, and the company's market value was about A$3.8 billion.

The stock is up about 36% over the past year, one of the stronger performances among ASX-listed mid-tier gold miners.

The gains came even though gold remained weak. Spot gold traded near US$3,996 an ounce on Monday, after falling below US$4,000 on Friday for the first time in about three months. The S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.13% at 8,806.8 at 2:22 p.m. Sydney time.

PDI Gold did not release any market-sensitive news on Monday.

Pullback from October highs

Monday's move recovered part of a pullback. On Oct. 16, PDI Gold shares jumped about 11% to A$4.44 as gold rallied toward US$4,190 an ounce. Since then the stock has slipped to a close of A$3.54 on Friday, as gold prices fell and Australian gold stocks retreated.

From explorer to producer

PDI Gold, formerly Predictive Discovery Ltd, changed its name in September after shareholders approved the rebrand and a five-for-one share consolidation. The company trades on the ASX and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker "PDI."

Its merger with Robex Resources gave it two producing operations: the Kiniero mine in Guinea and the Nampala mine in Mali.

At the Mining Forum Americas conference in late September, Managing Director Matthew Wilcox said the group had produced more than 64,000 ounces in its latest quarter.

"We poured over 64,000 ounces, at an all-in sustaining cost of just over $1,400," Wilcox said.

According to a transcript of the presentation:

Kiniero was commissioned in January and quickly ramped up beyond its nameplate capacity. The company expected 2026 production from Kiniero of about 176,000 ounces and said it was on track to meet or beat the top of that range. It reported cash and bullion of about $364 million at quarter-end. Reserves at Kiniero had risen to more than 1.75 million ounces.

Bankan in focus

Much of investor attention is on Bankan, the company's flagship development project in Guinea. PDI describes it as one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in West Africa. Bankan holds:

A mineral resource of about 5.5 million ounces. Reserves of just under 3 million ounces.

Wilcox told the conference that first production at Bankan was targeted for the first quarter of 2028. He said detailed engineering was about 25% complete, initial orders had been placed for mills and a power station, and a revised feasibility study aimed at lowering capital costs and raising throughput was due in December.

He said the mining permit for the project was expected imminently, following a recent meeting with Guinea's president.

"We are really as shovel-ready as a project can possibly be to start work as soon as we can," Wilcox said. He described Bankan as "probably the finest development asset in West Africa at the moment."

The company aims to combine Kiniero and Bankan into a Guinea production hub. It has set out a path to more than 400,000 ounces of annual output.

Jurisdictional risk

The company's growth plans carry political risk. Guinea and Mali have both had military coups in recent years, and governments across the region have moved to increase state control over mining projects and revenue.

PDI has said Bankan and its nearby Mansounia deposit could contribute more than US$5 billion to Guinean state revenues over 12 years. It has also said the projects would create about 2,000 jobs during construction.

Some analysts have noted that consensus price targets have at times trailed the stock's market price, which suggests that part of the expected growth may already be priced in.

Gold under pressure

The broader gold market has been under pressure, as an oil price spike tied to attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz revived inflation fears and reduced expectations of central bank rate cuts. Gold's retreat below US$4,000 has hit Australian gold stocks over the past week.

Investors will be watching for formal confirmation of the Bankan permit, the revised feasibility study, and the company's next quarterly production report.

This article is for information only and does not constitute financial advice.