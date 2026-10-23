Sunrise Energy Metals Shares Sink 15% as Scandium Developer Extends Slide Amid Plan to Move Listing to Nasdaq

Shares of Sunrise Energy Metals fell more than 15% on Friday, extending a sharp slide that began after the scandium developer announced plans to move its corporate home to the United States and list on the Nasdaq.

Sunrise shares fell A$2.22, or 15.11%, to A$12.47, after trading between A$12.04 and A$14.23 during the session. About 985,000 shares changed hands, and the decline cut the company's market value to about A$2.1 billion.

The company did not issue any announcement explaining the drop, which came during a broad sell-off in mining stocks on the Australian market.

A sharp reversal

Friday's decline adds to a steep pullback for a stock that had been one of the strongest performers on the Australian market this year.

Sunrise shares were trading at A$21.58 when the company announced its U.S. redomicile plan on Oct. 2. Since then, the stock has fallen more than 40%, including an 11% drop on Oct. 9.

Even after the slide, the shares remain up more than 160% over the past year. Their 52-week range stretches from A$3.58 to A$23.65.

The US move

On Oct. 2, Sunrise signed a scheme implementation deed to move its parent company to a U.S. holding company, with the aim of listing on the Nasdaq.

Under the plan, shareholders would receive one CHESS depositary interest for each share, allowing them to keep trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, or could elect to receive Nasdaq-listed shares instead.

The scheme still needs several approvals, including from shareholders, the Federal Court, Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board, U.S. securities regulators and both stock exchanges.

The company has also issued new securities in recent weeks, which some analysts say has raised concerns about dilution for existing shareholders.

The Syerston project

Sunrise is developing the Syerston scandium project in central New South Wales, alongside its Sunrise nickel-cobalt project.

Scandium is a rare metal used to make lightweight aluminum alloys for aerospace and defense applications, as well as in solid oxide fuel cells. It is considered a critical mineral by the United States and other countries, in part because China dominates global supply.

In August, the company said the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital had made a conditional commitment to provide up to $400 million in long-term debt for the Syerston project. That support helped fuel the stock's rally and underpinned the company's push toward a U.S. listing.

Risks remain

Despite strong interest from investors, Sunrise is still a development company with no meaningful revenue. In its last fiscal year, it reported revenue of A$112,000 and a loss of A$15.17 million.

The U.S. financing commitment is conditional, and the scandium market remains small, meaning the company's success depends on its ability to secure customers and complete project funding.

The uncertainty surrounding the redomicile process, including the number of approvals required, has also weighed on the shares.

A tough day for miners

Friday's fall came as mining stocks led the Australian market lower. The materials sector fell more than 3% at one point, as prices of gold and iron ore weakened. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.15% at 8,780.1.

Speculative resource stocks, particularly those tied to critical minerals and battery metals, were among the hardest hit. Lithium developer Elevra Lithium also fell about 10%.

What's next

Investors will watch for progress on the scheme approvals and the timeline for a shareholder vote on the U.S. redomicile.

Any updates on the U.S. funding commitment, offtake agreements with scandium customers or a final investment decision on the Syerston project would also be closely followed.

For now, the sharp decline in Sunrise's shares shows how quickly sentiment can shift for speculative critical minerals stocks after a strong rally.