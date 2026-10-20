10 Ways Seniors Can Keep Their Lungs Healthy and Breathe Easier as Respiratory Virus Season Gets Underway

As fall turns to winter, respiratory viruses such as flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, begin to spread more widely. For older adults, these infections can be especially dangerous, leading to pneumonia, hospitalization and, in some cases, death.

Lung function naturally declines with age. The muscles that help with breathing can weaken, the lungs become less elastic, and the immune system may not respond as strongly to infections. Chronic conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, asthma and heart disease can add to the risk.

But health experts say there is a lot older adults can do to protect their lungs. Here are 10 tips to help seniors keep their lungs healthy.

1. Stay up to date on vaccines

Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect against serious respiratory illness. Health officials recommend that older adults talk with their health care providers about flu, COVID-19, pneumococcal and RSV vaccines.

RSV is a particular concern. The virus leads to as many as 180,000 hospitalizations a year among adults 50 and older, according to the American Lung Association.

"During the 2025-26 season, RSV contributed to as many as 25,000 deaths across all ages," Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association, said this month as the group launched a campaign urging older adults to discuss vaccination with their providers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a single dose of RSV vaccine for adults 75 and older and for adults 50 to 74 who are at increased risk of severe illness. Unlike the flu shot, the RSV vaccine is not given every year. Yet as of February, only 43% of adults 75 and older reported ever receiving one, according to the Lung Association.

2. Don't smoke, and avoid secondhand smoke

Smoking remains the leading cause of lung disease, including lung cancer and COPD. Quitting at any age can improve lung health and reduce the risk of serious illness.

Older adults who smoke can get help from their doctor, local quit programs or the national quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. Avoiding secondhand smoke is also important, as it can irritate the lungs and worsen existing conditions.

3. Stay physically active

Regular exercise strengthens the heart and the muscles used for breathing, helping the lungs work more efficiently. Walking, swimming, cycling and tai chi are good low-impact options for older adults.

Federal guidelines recommend that older adults aim for about 150 minutes of moderate activity a week, adjusted to their abilities. People with lung conditions should check with their doctor before starting a new routine. Some may benefit from pulmonary rehabilitation, a supervised program that combines exercise and education.

4. Practice breathing exercises

Breathing techniques can help strengthen the diaphragm and improve breathing efficiency. Two commonly recommended exercises are pursed-lip breathing, which involves breathing in through the nose and out slowly through pursed lips, and diaphragmatic, or belly, breathing.

These exercises can be especially helpful for people with COPD or other conditions that cause shortness of breath.

5. Protect yourself from air pollution

Outdoor air pollution and wildfire smoke can irritate the lungs and trigger breathing problems. Older adults should check local air quality reports and limit time outdoors when pollution levels are high.

On poor air quality days, staying indoors with windows closed and using an air purifier with a HEPA filter can help reduce exposure.

6. Keep indoor air clean

Indoor air quality matters too. Dust, mold, pet dander, cleaning chemicals and fumes from gas stoves can affect breathing.

Experts recommend keeping homes well ventilated, cleaning regularly to reduce dust and mold, and using cleaning products with fewer harsh chemicals. Homeowners should also test for radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is a leading cause of lung cancer. Test kits are widely available at hardware stores.

7. Wash your hands and avoid germs

Simple steps can reduce the spread of respiratory infections. Washing hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding close contact with people who are sick and staying home when ill can help prevent illness.

During periods of high virus activity, some older adults choose to wear masks in crowded indoor settings for extra protection.

8. Manage chronic conditions

People living with asthma, COPD, heart disease or diabetes should work closely with their health care team to keep those conditions under control. Well-managed conditions can help the lungs better withstand and recover from infections.

That includes taking medications as prescribed, using inhalers correctly and following an action plan for flare-ups.

9. Ask about lung cancer screening

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, but early detection can improve outcomes. Federal guidelines recommend annual low-dose CT screening for adults ages 50 to 80 who have a significant smoking history and currently smoke or quit within the past 15 years.

Older adults should ask their doctor whether screening is right for them.

10. Know the warning signs

Recognizing symptoms early can help prevent serious complications. Older adults should seek medical care for persistent coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pain, fever, or coughing up blood.

Infections such as RSV and flu can quickly lead to pneumonia in older adults. Early treatment, including antiviral medications for some infections, can make a significant difference.

The bottom line

While some decline in lung function is a natural part of aging, healthy habits can make a meaningful difference. Staying active, avoiding smoke and pollution, keeping vaccinations current and managing chronic conditions can help older adults breathe easier and stay healthier through respiratory virus season and beyond.

As always, older adults should talk with their doctor about their individual health needs, especially before making major changes to their routine or if they have existing medical conditions.