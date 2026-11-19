Oil prices fell on Wednesday, Nov. 18, as a rise in U.S. crude inventories weighed on the market, outweighing continued attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.4% to $91.86 a barrel by 0745 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $84.16.

Murban crude, a benchmark grade from the United Arab Emirates, led the declines in Asian trading, falling more than 4%.

US inventories rise

Prices fell after industry data showed a large increase in U.S. fuel stockpiles.

According to American Petroleum Institute figures, U.S. crude inventories rose by 5.28 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 13. Gasoline stocks rose by 5.12 million barrels, and distillate stocks rose by 351,000 barrels.

Official government data from the Energy Information Administration is due later Wednesday.

WTI fell more sharply than Brent, widening the gap between the two benchmarks to its highest level in more than two weeks. Rising crude stocks on the U.S. Gulf Coast and limited export opportunities to Asia and Europe contributed to WTI's weakness.

Middle East risks limit losses

Continued tension in the Middle East kept losses in check.

U.S. forces struck an Iranian missile site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, and Bahrain reported intercepting Iranian aerial attacks. Iran claimed several tankers had hit mines near the strait.

A liquefied petroleum gas tanker was hit by a projectile near Oman. Yemen's Houthis claimed to have launched drones at two pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline.

Analysts at LSEG said normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains difficult under current security conditions.

Vandana Hari, founder and chief executive of Vanda Insights, said: "Crude is wedged between a persistent geopolitical risk premium from tanker attacks" and a weakening market outlook. She noted that analysts increasingly forecast a sizable surplus of supply.

Prices down from wartime highs

Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent weeks. Brent is down about 16% over the past month, though it remains more than 40% higher than a year ago.

Prices surged earlier in the war involving Iran, which disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Before the war, about a fifth of the world's oil passed through the strait. Brent traded above $116 a barrel at one point.

Hopes for a diplomatic deal between the United States and Iran, along with new export routes that bypass the strait, have helped ease prices. Iraq has resumed oil exports through a pipeline to Turkey.

What's next

Traders will watch Wednesday's government inventory data, any progress in U.S.-Iran talks and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, which could affect the dollar and demand expectations.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.